A call is out for entries to a new working dog sale in Balclutha next month.

If vendors entered enough dogs, the Balclutha Pre-Lambing Dog Sale would be held on August 12, PGG Wrightson agent Craig Dempster said.

The sale would be held in a paddock near Balclutha Saleyards and would start after the usual weekly livestock auction.

“We are recognising that good dogs play an integral part of the farming community.”

At the sale, sheep were available for vendors to demonstrate the skills of their dogs.

Videos of each dog working would be posted online before the sale.

About 40 dogs were offered at the Waikari Working Dog Sale in North Canterbury earlier this month

Rising 4-year-old huntaway Barb sold for the top price of $10,500.

“People are prepared to pay good money for a good dog,” Mr Dempster said.

A lack of entries forced PGG Wrightson to cancel a dog sale in Lawrence last year and Gore in 2023.

PGG Wrightson agent Mark Calder said there would be another dog sale at Lawrence in November.

A reason for the lack of entries in Lawrence last year was due to the event clashing with Southern Field Days near Gore.

A motivation for resuming a dog sale in Lawrence was to provide a service for farmers who would rather buy a dog in-person than online, Mr Calder said.

“To give everyone a fair crack.”