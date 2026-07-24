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Rugby

RugbyJuly 24

Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence

Otago ran in 12 tries in a very comfortable win in Alexandra.
Adrian Seconi
Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
Otago thump Mid Canterbury in Shield defence
ChristchurchJuly 24

Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium

One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
Sam Coughlan
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
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RugbyJuly 23

Three keys for Matatū ahead of final

Matatū will host the Blues in the Super Rugby Aupiki final on Saturday. Kayla Hodge identifies three keys for the hosts.
Three keys for Matatū ahead of final
Three keys for Matatū ahead of final
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RugbyJuly 23

Upper Clutha enter as favourites

Pretty much everything points to an Upper Clutha when they confront Wakatipu in the Central Otago premier club rugby competition final in Wānaka on Saturday.
Bob Howitt
Upper Clutha enter as favourites
Upper Clutha enter as favourites
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RugbyJuly 23

Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior

There is a little history in this one.
Kayla Hodge
Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
Fourth final in a row for Valley, Excelsior
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RugbyJuly 23

Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final

The stage is set for the Southern Region premier club final.
Francis Parker
Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final
Defending champion Steamers take unbeaten record into final
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RugbyJuly 23

Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence

Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra this afternoon.
Adrian Seconi
Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
RugbyJuly 23

ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason

It's the last ODT Rugby Chat of the year we wrap the Speight’s Shield final with Harbour player coach Charles Elton.
Paul Dwyer
ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
ODT Rugby Chat: Speight's Shield wrap and NPC preseason
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RugbyJuly 22

Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game

Otago have named two All Blacks in their pack for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury in Alexandra tomorrow.
Adrian Seconi
Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game
Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved