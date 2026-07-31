Relief. That was the overwhelming emotion for Marist Albion fullback Alex Schupbach after his dramatic try-saving tackle helped secure a second straight Christchurch Metro premier title on Sunday.

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Marist were clinging to a two-point lead as Linwood launched one final attack at One New Zealand Stadium.

The ball was shifted wide to Linwood wing Chris Tavake, who was tackled by Schupbach as he crossed the line.

Referee Daniel Moore initially awarded the try, only for his assistant referee to overrule the decision after ruling Tavake had gone into touch before grounding the ball.

“It was pretty close,” Schupbach said.

“It’s a tough call but I couldn’t see. I just hit him and hoped but we feel like we got him out.”

Marist secured the ensuing lineout before kicking the ball into touch to seal a 29-27 victory and back-to-back titles.

The finish mirrored last year’s grand final, when Marist beat Linwood 27-25 with a match-winning try after the fulltime siren.

“There was lots of relief, I mean we had to defend for probably the last half hour of the game,” Schupbach said.

“Obviously to get that call at the end was a massive relief, just to know that you’ve done it again and gone back to back.

“That first 30 seconds after the whistle, you can’t describe the feeling. It’s insane, you think of the sacrifices you make through the year and your family make for you to play and get to training, all the time you have to take to build to that moment, it’s unreal.”

Photo: Supplied

Linwood head coach Brendan Nolan was left to rue the late decision but said he was proud of his side after reaching their third consecutive final.

“When I spoke to him (Tavake) he reckoned he got it down. I don’t know. It’s just tough, I suppose. Stuff that’s out of our control.

“There’s a lot of pride there, also for our people who connected at the stadium, it was massive for us.”

Marist head coach Sam Chamberlain praised Linwood for producing “a hell of a game of rugby” and said defending the title made the achievement even more special.

“It was always going to go down to the wire, Linwood versus Marist.

“It’s an incredibly special feeling, you work all year for that and to get across the line, it’s what you do it for.”

Earlier in the day, Linwood women won the premier title with a 19-15 win over Christchurch, also at One New Zealand Stadium.

METRO PREMIER FINALS

Men: Marist Albion 29 Linwood 27

Women: Linwood 19 Christchurch 15