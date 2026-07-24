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Home & Garden
SUBSCRIBER
Home & Garden
July 23
Preparation key for successful transplanting
Winter at the Dunedin Botanic Garden offers staff the ideal time to transplant trees and shrubs while they are dormant.
Aaron Whitehead, Botanic Garden intern
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Home & Garden
July 23
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
Craig Marshall has completed dozens of houses over the past 22 years but nothing beat building a home for his own family.
Home & Garden
July 16
The gift pīwakawaka leave behind
As our garden beds tuck themselves in for winter, we reach for our fluffiest coats.
Home & Garden
July 16
Inspiring designs shed light on NZ natives
At first glance, Let’s Go Native looks like another book on the merits of native plants. But it so much more than that.
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Home & Garden
July 16
Bringing life to a cemetery
The Northern Cemetery is the resting place of not only some of Otago’s Victorian citizens, but also some of New Zealand’s oldest roses, thanks to the work of Heritage Roses Otago.
Home & Garden
July 9
Begonia wild at heart
Originating from the wilds of Mexico, this captivating begonia is rewarding to grow, Alisha Sherriff finds.
Home & Garden
July 9
Your garden
What to do in your garden this week.
Home & Garden
July 9
New four-season garden festival launched; gardens wanted
Dunedin is soon to enjoy its first official garden festival, Garden Ōtepoti Dunedin — Four Seasons of the South.
Home & Garden
July 9
Ideal time for transplanting dormant roses
The winter months are a suitable time of year to plant new trees and shrubs and roses, along with transplanting existing plants to a new location.
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