Home & Garden

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Home & GardenJuly 23

Preparation key for successful transplanting

Winter at the Dunedin Botanic Garden offers staff the ideal time to transplant trees and shrubs while they are dormant.
Aaron Whitehead, Botanic Garden intern
Preparation key for successful transplanting
Preparation key for successful transplanting
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Home & GardenJuly 23

Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view

Craig Marshall has completed dozens of houses over the past 22 years but nothing beat building a home for his own family.
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
Home & GardenJuly 16

The gift pīwakawaka leave behind

As our garden beds tuck themselves in for winter, we reach for our fluffiest coats.
The gift pīwakawaka leave behind
The gift pīwakawaka leave behind
Home & GardenJuly 16

Inspiring designs shed light on NZ natives

At first glance, Let’s Go Native looks like another book on the merits of native plants. But it so much more than that.
Inspiring designs shed light on NZ natives
Inspiring designs shed light on NZ natives
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Home & GardenJuly 16

Bringing life to a cemetery

The Northern Cemetery is the resting place of not only some of Otago’s Victorian citizens, but also some of New Zealand’s oldest roses, thanks to the work of Heritage Roses Otago.
Bringing life to a cemetery
Bringing life to a cemetery
Home & GardenJuly 9

Begonia wild at heart

Originating from the wilds of Mexico, this captivating begonia is rewarding to grow, Alisha Sherriff finds.
Begonia wild at heart
Begonia wild at heart
Home & GardenJuly 9

Your garden

What to do in your garden this week.
Your garden
Your garden
Home & GardenJuly 9

New four-season garden festival launched; gardens wanted

Dunedin is soon to enjoy its first official garden festival, Garden Ōtepoti Dunedin — Four Seasons of the South.
New four-season garden festival launched; gardens wanted
New four-season garden festival launched; gardens wanted
Home & GardenJuly 9

Ideal time for transplanting dormant roses

The winter months are a suitable time of year to plant new trees and shrubs and roses, along with transplanting existing plants to a new location.
Ideal time for transplanting dormant roses
Ideal time for transplanting dormant roses
Latest News
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ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

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CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

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NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved