SECTIONS

Selwyn

SelwynJuly 24

House sold to help fund cancer research

A dilapidated Canterbury house has been transformed to help with the fight against bone marrow cancer.
Daniel Alvey
    House sold to help fund cancer research
    House sold to help fund cancer research
    SelwynJuly 23

    Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament

    Elizabeth Mundt will turn her back on the Selwyn District Council if her bid for Parliament is successful.
    Daniel Alvey
    Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament
    Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament
    SelwynJuly 23

    No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor

    Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon believes the Government has not predetermined the ways councils should merge, despite Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey’s comments to the contrary.
    No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor
    No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor
    SelwynJuly 22

    New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens

    A major milestone has been achieved in the rebuild of Ellesmere College.
    Daniel Alvey
    New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens
    New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens
    SelwynJuly 21

    Carter Group revealed as developer of major Canterbury subdivision

    The Carter Group has been revealed as the developer behind another major subdivision in Selwyn.
    Carter Group revealed as developer of major Canterbury subdivision
    Carter Group revealed as developer of major Canterbury subdivision
    CanterburyJuly 20

    Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion

    A greater Christchurch merger remains on the table, despite concerns over the city's debt, Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon says.
    By Anna Sargent of RNZ
    Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion
    Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion
    CanterburyJuly 20

    Canterbury copper theft unravels

    Canterbury police unravelled an alleged copper thief’s plan on Sunday night.
    Canterbury copper theft unravels
    Canterbury copper theft unravels
    SelwynJuly 19

    Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP

    A Selwyn councillor is making a bid to be the district's next MP.
    Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP
    Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP
    SelwynJuly 15

    Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'

    A huge residential development being planned for fast growing Rolleston could breach the town's historically defined eastern boundary.
    Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'
    Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'
    SelwynJuly 15

    Bouncers charged over pub assault

    Two bouncers have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that was filmed outside a Canterbury hotel in May.
    Bouncers charged over pub assault
    Bouncers charged over pub assault
    SelwynJuly 15

    Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation

    Selwyn District Council has not ruled out joining Christchurch in a merger after district councillors opted on Wednesday to further investigate three options.
    Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation
    Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation
    SelwynJuly 13

    Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief

    A Canterbury fire chief believes the number of crashes at the Selwyn district’s intersections will increase.
    Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief
    Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief
    SelwynJuly 13

    Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end

    Former Selwyn mayor Kelvin Coe has been remembered as a generous leader who always went above and beyond for his community.
    Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end
    Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end