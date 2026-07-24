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Selwyn
Selwyn
July 24
House sold to help fund cancer research
A dilapidated Canterbury house has been transformed to help with the fight against bone marrow cancer.
Daniel Alvey
Selwyn
July 23
Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament
Elizabeth Mundt will turn her back on the Selwyn District Council if her bid for Parliament is successful.
Daniel Alvey
Selwyn
July 23
No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor
Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon believes the Government has not predetermined the ways councils should merge, despite Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey’s comments to the contrary.
Selwyn
July 22
New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens
A major milestone has been achieved in the rebuild of Ellesmere College.
Daniel Alvey
Selwyn
July 21
Carter Group revealed as developer of major Canterbury subdivision
The Carter Group has been revealed as the developer behind another major subdivision in Selwyn.
Canterbury
July 20
Chch's debt still hampering Selwyn amalgamation discussion
A greater Christchurch merger remains on the table, despite concerns over the city's debt, Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon says.
By Anna Sargent of RNZ
Canterbury
July 20
Canterbury copper theft unravels
Canterbury police unravelled an alleged copper thief’s plan on Sunday night.
Selwyn
July 19
Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP
A Selwyn councillor is making a bid to be the district's next MP.
Selwyn
July 15
Housing development set to breach Canterbury town's eastern 'boundary'
A huge residential development being planned for fast growing Rolleston could breach the town's historically defined eastern boundary.
Selwyn
July 15
Bouncers charged over pub assault
Two bouncers have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that was filmed outside a Canterbury hotel in May.
Selwyn
July 15
Selwyn selects possible dance partners for amalgamation
Selwyn District Council has not ruled out joining Christchurch in a merger after district councillors opted on Wednesday to further investigate three options.
Selwyn
July 13
Expect more crashes at Selwyn intersections - fire chief
A Canterbury fire chief believes the number of crashes at the Selwyn district’s intersections will increase.
Selwyn
July 13
Kelvin Coe: An advocate to the end
Former Selwyn mayor Kelvin Coe has been remembered as a generous leader who always went above and beyond for his community.
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