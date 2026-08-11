To mark World Youth Day on August 12, Coen Lammers spoke to Selwyn’s Young Contributor of the Year, Molly Macpherson

At 21, Molly Macpherson is not just asking the big questions of our educators and health system, she is doing something about it.

"Why do we wait until young people are struggling before we teach them how to look after themselves?,” Macpherson asked herself.

“Why do we wait for young people to lose confidence, struggle with their mental health, or develop a negative body image before we step in? Why do we not prevent things earlier?”

For the young Bachelor of Sport student and entrepreneur, the resolve to take action became the driving force behind EMPOWER, the youth-focused programme Macpherson designed to help children and young people learn about their bodies, build confidence through movement, and develop healthy habits that support them physically, mentally, and emotionally for life.

Photo: Supplied

Macpherson is in her third year of a Bachelor of Sport degree majoring in Business Management and Marketing. Alongside study, she works as a personal coach at Plus Fitness in Rolleston and has continued to build her vision for EMPOWER.

“I’m passionate about empowering and educating young people. I want them to understand how their bodies work, why movement matters, and how looking after their health can support how they feel, not just how they look,” she said.

The idea for EMPOWER came from Macpherson’s own experience. Like many of her peers, she struggled through high school and puberty and was disappointed by how little practical education was available to help young people understand the changes happening in their bodies.

“Puberty sees kids go through body changes and mental health challenges, but many of them do not really understand what is happening. That can be dangerous, because if they do not understand their body, it can affect their confidence, body image and overall wellbeing.”

EMPOWER is a youth-focused programme. Photo: Supplied

Macpherson started developing her programme with a focus on educating girls about their bodies, puberty, periods, exercise, and confidence.

As she shared the concept, parents and people in the community began asking for a version for boys.

EMPOWER teaches young people about health through the lens of movement. Topics include physical activity, puberty, body image, nutrition, hydration, injury prevention, emotional well-being, and the connection between the brain and body.

Macpherson has partnered with Rolleston personal trainer and Everest Group founder Jared Rogers to help bring the programme to life.

They will run a pilot programme in partnership with Busy Bumbles After School Care in term 4 to test and measure outcomes.

“Busy Bumbles feels like the perfect fit for the programme,” says Macpherson.

Molly Macpherson. Photo: Supplied

If the pilot is successful, the long-term aim is to develop EMPOWER into a programme that can be delivered through schools, after-school care providers, community organisations and youth settings across New Zealand.

Macpherson who grew up on a lifestyle block in West Melton, spending much of her childhood outdoors, helping with animals, farm work, and physical jobs around the property.

She later became heavily involved in tennis, then basketball, coaching junior development programmes for the Selwyn Hawks, Canterbury Basketball and Darfield High School.

Her contribution to youth sport was recognised when she was named Selwyn’s Young Contributor of the Year at the Selwyn Awards, where EmpowerHer was also a finalist in the Innovation category.