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West Coast
West Coast
July 22
Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police
West Coast police have seized drugs and items related to the sale and supply of illicit drugs after searches.
West Coast
July 18
Man back in court on grooming charge from sting
A 54-year-old Hokitika man, charged with sending explicit pictures to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl that he later arranged to meet, was back in the Greymouth District Court this week.
West Coast
July 16
Bird flu concern for rare, vulnerable petrel
Rare Westland petrels nesting in the Punakaiki area may be at risk of bird flu, with the entire West Coast exposed to infected migratory seabirds from Australia.
West Coast
July 15
17 kiwi returned to Haast sanctuary
Doc says it is making progress with securing rare kiwi populations on the West Coast, with the return of 17 Haast tokoeka for the first time from the Orokonui Ecosanctuary near Dunedin.
West Coast
July 9
West Coast man jailed for grooming teens
A man manipulated teenage girls by offering money to send him intimate photos of themselves.
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West Coast
July 8
Rare rocks could add to town’s history
Historic minerals collected by a pioneering Ross geologist could reveal new information on the town’s geological make-up.
West Coast
July 6
Critical minerals projects to get $50m govt funding
Two critical minerals projects on the West Coast are getting up to $50 million from the Crown to co-fund the construction of processing facilities.
West Coast
June 30
Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust
Greymouth police have hauled in methamphetamine with a street value of $1.17 million after a random vehicle stop on Monday led to a raid on a local address.
West Coast
June 30
Stagecoaches to get things rolling
As part of the Midwinter Magic festival, Westland Industrial Heritage Park is offering a series of heritage talks throughout July.
West Coast
June 30
Driver killed in Westland highway crash named
Police have named a driver killed in an early-morning crash on a West Coast highway last week.
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West Coast
June 27
Council's $8.6m payroll defended
The Westland District Council’s $8.6 million payroll figure was heavily defended this week when the increasing number and cost of staff was again raised around the table.
West Coast
June 27
Showcasing work of ‘superstar ceramicist’
A new Hokitika Museum exhibition is set to launch showcasing the life works of internationally acclaimed ceramicist Chris Weaver, of Kaniere.
West Coast
June 26
Driver dies in Westland crash
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 6 in Westland.
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