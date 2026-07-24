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West Coast

West CoastJuly 22

Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police

West Coast police have seized drugs and items related to the sale and supply of illicit drugs after searches.
    Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police
    Crackdown on drug supply helps to support families: police
    West CoastJuly 18

    Man back in court on grooming charge from sting

    A 54-year-old Hokitika man, charged with sending explicit pictures to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl that he later arranged to meet, was back in the Greymouth District Court this week.
    Man back in court on grooming charge from sting
    Man back in court on grooming charge from sting
    West CoastJuly 16

    Bird flu concern for rare, vulnerable petrel

    Rare Westland petrels nesting in the Punakaiki area may be at risk of bird flu, with the entire West Coast exposed to infected migratory seabirds from Australia.
    Bird flu concern for rare, vulnerable petrel
    Bird flu concern for rare, vulnerable petrel
    West CoastJuly 15

    17 kiwi returned to Haast sanctuary

    Doc says it is making progress with securing rare kiwi populations on the West Coast, with the return of 17 Haast tokoeka for the first time from the Orokonui Ecosanctuary near Dunedin.
    17 kiwi returned to Haast sanctuary
    17 kiwi returned to Haast sanctuary
    West CoastJuly 9

    West Coast man jailed for grooming teens

    A man manipulated teenage girls by offering money to send him intimate photos of themselves.
    West Coast man jailed for grooming teens
    West Coast man jailed for grooming teens
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    West CoastJuly 8

    Rare rocks could add to town’s history

    Historic minerals collected by a pioneering Ross geologist could reveal new information on the town’s geological make-up.
    Rare rocks could add to town’s history
    Rare rocks could add to town’s history
    West CoastJuly 6

    Critical minerals projects to get $50m govt funding

    Two critical minerals projects on the West Coast are getting up to $50 million from the Crown to co-fund the construction of processing facilities.
    Critical minerals projects to get $50m govt funding
    Critical minerals projects to get $50m govt funding
    West CoastJune 30

    Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust

    Greymouth police have hauled in methamphetamine with a street value of $1.17 million after a random vehicle stop on Monday led to a raid on a local address.
    Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust
    Stop leads to $1.1m drug bust
    West CoastJune 30

    Stagecoaches to get things rolling

    As part of the Midwinter Magic festival, Westland Industrial Heritage Park is offering a series of heritage talks throughout July.
    Stagecoaches to get things rolling
    Stagecoaches to get things rolling
    West CoastJune 30

    Driver killed in Westland highway crash named

    Police have named a driver killed in an early-morning crash on a West Coast highway last week.
    Driver killed in Westland highway crash named
    Driver killed in Westland highway crash named
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    West CoastJune 27

    Council's $8.6m payroll defended

    The Westland District Council’s $8.6 million payroll figure was heavily defended this week when the increasing number and cost of staff was again raised around the table.
    Council's $8.6m payroll defended
    Council's $8.6m payroll defended
    West CoastJune 27

    Showcasing work of ‘superstar ceramicist’

    A new Hokitika Museum exhibition is set to launch showcasing the life works of internationally acclaimed ceramicist Chris Weaver, of Kaniere.
    Showcasing work of ‘superstar ceramicist’
    Showcasing work of ‘superstar ceramicist’
    West CoastJune 26

    Driver dies in Westland crash

    One person has died following a crash on State Highway 6 in Westland. 
    Driver dies in Westland crash
    Driver dies in Westland crash