Greymouth District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A 54-year-old Hokitika man, charged with sending explicit pictures to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl that he later arranged to meet, was back in the Greymouth District Court this week.

The man, who can not yet be named, is charged with grooming for sexual conduct, exposure of a young person to an indecent act, and travelling to meet a young person for sex.

However, the ‘‘girl’’ was actually a fictitous teenager named ‘‘Mandy’’ and part of a police sting.

The man was arrested in Greymouth as part of a sting targeting online offending against young people on June 12 after allegedly travelling with the intention of meeting ‘‘Mandy’’.

In the lead-up to that day the man had been corresponding with the police alias over the course of 10 days over Whatsapp to facilitate the young person engaging in unlawful conduct and intentionally exposing ‘‘Mandy’ to indecent material, including photographs of his penis and stating that he wanted to have sex with her, court documents show.

The man appeared briefly before Judge Quentin Hix via audio visual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison where he has been in custody since his arrest.

Lawyer Liz Bulger said there were concerns about his fitness to plead.

She was not satisfied that he had a clear understanding of the process and the charges he faced, and what might happen to him.

Judge Hix adjourned the case for forensic screening to take place, and further remanded the accused in custody until July 29.

West Coast police area investigations manager Detective Sergeant Brent Lyford said previously the police operation was carried out to disrupt and prevent harm to children.

‘‘Police have zero tolerance for this type of offending, and we remain committed to identifying and holding offenders to account.’’ — Allied Media