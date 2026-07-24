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League
League
July 12
Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league
Nearly 80 years after first stepping foot on a rugby league field, Canterbury stalwart Neville Diggs has become New Zealand Rugby League’s newest life member.
League
July 8
NSW win State of Origin decider
NSW halfback Nathan Cleary starred in a stunning 30-12 upset win over Queensland in the decisive third State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium.
League
July 8
NSW stun Queensland to win State of Origin decider
NSW halfback Nathan Cleary starred in a stunning 30-12 upset win over Queensland in the decisive third State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium.
League
June 12
Canterbury league legend embracing the Hyrox hurt
Former Warriors and Hornby Panthers player Corey Lawrie is finding success in a different sporting arena after turning his hand to Hyrox, a high-intensity fitness race that combines running with workout stations.
League
June 8
Former Warriors prop Kane Evans finally 'free' after coming out as gay
Former prop forward Kane Evans says a weight has lifted from his shoulders after he became only the second male NRL player to come out as gay.
League
May 27
Cleary, Tedesco power NSW to classic Origin comeback win
Laurie Daley is saluting his NSW heroes after Nathan Cleary, Ethan Strange and James Tedesco sparked the Blues to the biggest comeback win in State of Origin history.
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League
May 25
Old Golds great Fifita set son on path to Origin
Jojo Fifita has always had maroon in his blood.
League
May 21
Panthers slump just part of the cycle - Frank Endacott
"It’s not if, it’s when" is Frank Endacott’s view on whether the Hornby Panthers can break out of their on-field slump and return to the top.
League
May 11
‘Feels like homecoming' for new NZRL boss
Experienced sporting leader Andrea Nelson has been appointed chief executive of New Zealand Rugby League.
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