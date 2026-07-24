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LeagueJuly 12

Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league

Nearly 80 years after first stepping foot on a rugby league field, Canterbury stalwart Neville Diggs has become New Zealand Rugby League’s newest life member.
Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league
Diggs immortalised after a lifetime of service to Canterbury rugby league
LeagueJuly 8

NSW win State of Origin decider

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary starred in a stunning 30-12 upset win over Queensland in the decisive third State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium.
NSW win State of Origin decider
NSW win State of Origin decider
LeagueJuly 8

NSW stun Queensland to win State of Origin decider

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary starred in a stunning 30-12 upset win over Queensland in the decisive third State of Origin game at Suncorp Stadium.
NSW stun Queensland to win State of Origin decider
NSW stun Queensland to win State of Origin decider
LeagueJune 12

Canterbury league legend embracing the Hyrox hurt

Former Warriors and Hornby Panthers player Corey Lawrie is finding success in a different sporting arena after turning his hand to Hyrox, a high-intensity fitness race that combines running with workout stations.
Canterbury league legend embracing the Hyrox hurt
Canterbury league legend embracing the Hyrox hurt
LeagueJune 8

Former Warriors prop Kane Evans finally 'free' after coming out as gay

Former prop forward Kane Evans says a weight has lifted from his shoulders after he became only the second male NRL player to come out as gay.
Former Warriors prop Kane Evans finally 'free' after coming out as gay
Former Warriors prop Kane Evans finally 'free' after coming out as gay
LeagueMay 27

Cleary, Tedesco power NSW to classic Origin comeback win

Laurie Daley is saluting his NSW heroes after Nathan Cleary, Ethan Strange and James Tedesco sparked the Blues to the biggest comeback win in State of Origin history.
Cleary, Tedesco power NSW to classic Origin comeback win
Cleary, Tedesco power NSW to classic Origin comeback win
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LeagueMay 25

Old Golds great Fifita set son on path to Origin

Jojo Fifita has always had maroon in his blood.
Old Golds great Fifita set son on path to Origin
Old Golds great Fifita set son on path to Origin
LeagueMay 21

Panthers slump just part of the cycle - Frank Endacott

"It’s not if, it’s when" is Frank Endacott’s view on whether the Hornby Panthers can break out of their on-field slump and return to the top.
Panthers slump just part of the cycle - Frank Endacott
Panthers slump just part of the cycle - Frank Endacott
LeagueMay 11

‘Feels like homecoming' for new NZRL boss

Experienced sporting leader Andrea Nelson has been appointed chief executive of New Zealand Rugby League.
‘Feels like homecoming' for new NZRL boss
‘Feels like homecoming' for new NZRL boss
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved