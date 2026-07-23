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Rural Life | Farming News | ODT.co.nz | Otago Daily Times
SUBSCRIBER
Red Meat
July 22
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
SUBSCRIBER
Horticulture
July 22
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
SUBSCRIBER
Dairy
July 22
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
Shawn McAvinue
SUBSCRIBER
Red Meat
July 22
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
Shawn McAvinue
Red Meat
July 22
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top “hook” honours at a Southern beef competition.
Shawn McAvinue
Rural Life Other
July 15
Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
The rabbit population is booming in Waihola.
Rural Events
July 15
Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
Farmers can help protect "love zones" where whitebait spawn, a freshwater ranger says.
Dairy
July 15
Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
The introduction of winter milking will help pay for the construction of a more than $2 million barn on a family dairy farm in Southland.
Rural Events
July 15
Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
Cattle are warm and happy eating and lying on hay in a paddock during winter, Southland farmers say.
Rural Events
July 15
Competition winners announced
A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
Rural Events
July 15
Spray specialists target accuracy
Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
Rural Events
July 15
Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling
Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Horticulture
July 15
Freshwater programme successful
Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.
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