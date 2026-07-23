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Rural Life | Farming News | ODT.co.nz | Otago Daily Times 

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Red MeatJuly 22

Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops

A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
    Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
    Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
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    HorticultureJuly 22

    Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support

    Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
    Shawn McAvinue
    Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
    Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
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    DairyJuly 22

    Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer

    Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
    Shawn McAvinue
    Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
    Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
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    Red MeatJuly 22

    Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating

    A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
    Shawn McAvinue
    Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
    Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
    Red MeatJuly 22

    Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition

    For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top “hook” honours at a Southern beef competition.
    Shawn McAvinue
    Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
    Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
    Rural Life OtherJuly 15

    Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits

    The rabbit population is booming in Waihola. 
    Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
    Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
    Rural EventsJuly 15

    Call to protect whitebait spawning sites

    Farmers can help protect "love zones" where whitebait spawn, a freshwater ranger says.
    Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
    Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
    DairyJuly 15

    Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm

    The introduction of winter milking will help pay for the construction of a more than $2 million barn on a family dairy farm in Southland.
    Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
    Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
    Rural EventsJuly 15

    Bale-grazing wintering system hailed

    Cattle are warm and happy eating and lying on hay in a paddock during winter, Southland farmers say.
    Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
    Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
    Rural EventsJuly 15

    Competition winners announced

    A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
    Competition winners announced
    Competition winners announced
    Rural EventsJuly 15

    Spray specialists target accuracy

    Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
    Spray specialists target accuracy
    Spray specialists target accuracy
    Rural EventsJuly 15

    Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling

    Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
    Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling
    Shipping snags send ploughmen scrambling
    HorticultureJuly 15

    Freshwater programme successful

    Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.
    Freshwater programme successful
    Freshwater programme successful