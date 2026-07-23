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Dairy
July 22
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
Shawn McAvinue
Dairy
July 22
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
Dairy farmers Ann and Scott Henderson have proven property agents wrong and bought their first farm.
Shawn McAvinue
Dairy
July 15
Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
The introduction of winter milking will help pay for the construction of a more than $2 million barn on a family dairy farm in Southland.
Dairy
July 8
Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers
Dairy farmer Cam Edgecombe bought deer property Black Forest Park to support his nearby sharemilking business on the Taieri.
Dairy
July 1
Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says
Water quality is the biggest constraint to growth on dairy farms, a milk processor says.
Dairy
July 1
Future legislation may impact dairy conversions
Now is a good time to apply for a dairy farm conversion, a Southland consent planner says.
Dairy
July 1
Bank requires confidence before approving finance
Certainty is necessary before approving finance for a farm conversion, a southern banker says.
Dairy
July 1
Pre-application meeting with council advised
Farmers seeking a consent for a land-use change should engage with their regional council early, an Environment Southland manager says.
Dairy
July 1
Knowledge of landscape attributions key, scientist says
A landscape is the "engine room" of a farm business and important to understand, a scientist says.
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Latest News
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National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
2
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Southland
July 23
SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation
3
Otago
July 23
Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks
4
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
5
North Canterbury
July 23
Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course