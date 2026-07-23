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DairyJuly 22

Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer

Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
Shawn McAvinue
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
DairyJuly 22

Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain

Dairy farmers Ann and Scott Henderson have proven property agents wrong and bought their first farm.
Shawn McAvinue
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
DairyJuly 15

Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm

The introduction of winter milking will help pay for the construction of a more than $2 million barn on a family dairy farm in Southland.
Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
DairyJuly 8

Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers

Dairy farmer Cam Edgecombe bought deer property Black Forest Park to support his nearby sharemilking business on the Taieri.
Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers
Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers
DairyJuly 1

Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says

Water quality is the biggest constraint to growth on dairy farms, a milk processor says.
Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says
Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says
DairyJuly 1

Future legislation may impact dairy conversions

Now is a good time to apply for a dairy farm conversion, a Southland consent planner says.
Future legislation may impact dairy conversions
Future legislation may impact dairy conversions
DairyJuly 1

Bank requires confidence before approving finance

Certainty is necessary before approving finance for a farm conversion, a southern banker says.
Bank requires confidence before approving finance
Bank requires confidence before approving finance
DairyJuly 1

Pre-application meeting with council advised

Farmers seeking a consent for a land-use change should engage with their regional council early, an Environment Southland manager says.
Pre-application meeting with council advised
Pre-application meeting with council advised
DairyJuly 1

Knowledge of landscape attributions key, scientist says

A landscape is the "engine room" of a farm business and important to understand, a scientist says.
Knowledge of landscape attributions key, scientist says
Knowledge of landscape attributions key, scientist says
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NationalJuly 23

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OtagoJuly 23

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Central OtagoJuly 23

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North CanterburyJuly 23

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