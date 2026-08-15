A local MP said he was distressed to hear that a young child had died after a dog attack in the Christchurch suburb of Aranui.

Police found the child in a critical condition after being called to a house on Basingstoke St just before 5pm on Friday. They later died at the scene.

MP for the Christchurch East electorate Reuben Davidson said it was a real tragedy for their family, as well as for the wider community.

Police investigators have left the scene.

The dog, which lived at the house, was removed by Animal Control and police were speaking with the residents and providing support.

"Upon arrival, emergency services located a young child in a critical condition," Senior Sergeant Dan Overend said.

"Despite the immediate efforts of first responders, and a member of the household, the child sadly died at the scene."

Overend said the dog involved was known to the occupants of the address and lived at the property.

"Occupants of the address are assisting police with enquiries."

St John said two ambulances, two rapid response units and one operations manager attended.

Many people in the area told RNZ they were unaware of the tragedy until they heard about it on the news on Saturday.