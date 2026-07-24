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NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.
    ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
    ‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
    NationalJuly 24

    Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban

    A newly released briefing paper has highlighted a lack of awareness among police, retailers and the public about a widely-flouted law banning the sale of meth pipes.
    Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
    Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
    NationalJuly 24

    Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders

    ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
    Mike Houlahan
    Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
    Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
    NationalJuly 24

    Lyn Fleming murderer given life sentence, family honours legacy

    Slain Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming's family have told her murderer that while he took her life, he will never be able to erase her legacy.
    Samantha Gee of RNZ
    Lyn Fleming murderer given life sentence, family honours legacy
    Lyn Fleming murderer given life sentence, family honours legacy
    UPDATED
    NationalJuly 23

    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes

    It'll be a wintry weekend, with a blast of polar air set to bring snow, severe frost and icy conditions across parts of NZ.
    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
    Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
    NationalJuly 23

    Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'

    New figures show people applying from overseas for United Kingdom citizenship and passports has soared after a change in rules for dual citizens.
    Gill Bonnett
    Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'
    Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'
    NationalJuly 23

    Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant

    A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
    Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
    Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
    NationalJuly 23

    Report on child poverty reveals 'national shame', Children's Comissioner says

    The Children's Commissioner says the latest report on child poverty reveals the country's "national shame".
    Report on child poverty reveals 'national shame', Children's Comissioner says
    Report on child poverty reveals 'national shame', Children's Comissioner says
    NationalJuly 23

    Long-time Wellington party flat shut down by council

    Walking into 13 Garrett Street in the Wellington CBD, you're welcomed by a wallpaper of gig posters over concrete walls, a display of the home's legacy.
    Long-time Wellington party flat shut down by council
    Long-time Wellington party flat shut down by council
    NationalJuly 23

    Praying for return of religious works

    It’s the second time the Wellington church has been targeted this year.
    Praying for return of religious works
    Praying for return of religious works
    NationalJuly 23

    Labour complains over Paul Henry’s ‘shoot, shag, marry’ remarks

    "People want politicians who are real," ACT leader David Seymour says.
    Craig McCulloch of RNZ
    Labour complains over Paul Henry’s ‘shoot, shag, marry’ remarks
    Labour complains over Paul Henry’s ‘shoot, shag, marry’ remarks
    NationalJuly 23

    Mums of Parliament unite

    National MP Katie Nimon says decency has prevailed and women are vindicated following Stuart Nash's resignation as a NZ First candidate.
    Lauren Crimp of RNZ
    Mums of Parliament unite
    Mums of Parliament unite
    NationalJuly 23

    Bullets found in wool bales 'deeply shocking'

    The discovery of rifle ammunition and a shotgun cartridge at a wool processing plant is prompting an urgent safety warning to the wool industry.
    Bullets found in wool bales 'deeply shocking'
    Bullets found in wool bales 'deeply shocking'