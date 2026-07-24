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National
National
July 24
‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies
Dame Helene Quilter, who was honoured for her work in the public service for more than 45 years, has died.
National
July 24
Lack of awareness on meth pipes sale ban
A newly released briefing paper has highlighted a lack of awareness among police, retailers and the public about a widely-flouted law banning the sale of meth pipes.
National
July 24
Election 2026 interview: Green Party co-leaders
ODT political editor Mike Houlahan talks to co-leaders Marama Davidson and Chlöe Swarbrick.
Mike Houlahan
National
July 24
Lyn Fleming murderer given life sentence, family honours legacy
Slain Nelson police officer Lyn Fleming's family have told her murderer that while he took her life, he will never be able to erase her legacy.
Samantha Gee of RNZ
UPDATED
National
July 23
Polar blast bringing snow to all alpine passes
It'll be a wintry weekend, with a blast of polar air set to bring snow, severe frost and icy conditions across parts of NZ.
National
July 23
Kiwi's experiment shows need for new UK passport 'pointless'
New figures show people applying from overseas for United Kingdom citizenship and passports has soared after a change in rules for dual citizens.
Gill Bonnett
National
July 23
Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
National
July 23
Report on child poverty reveals 'national shame', Children's Comissioner says
The Children's Commissioner says the latest report on child poverty reveals the country's "national shame".
National
July 23
Long-time Wellington party flat shut down by council
Walking into 13 Garrett Street in the Wellington CBD, you're welcomed by a wallpaper of gig posters over concrete walls, a display of the home's legacy.
National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
It’s the second time the Wellington church has been targeted this year.
National
July 23
Labour complains over Paul Henry’s ‘shoot, shag, marry’ remarks
"People want politicians who are real," ACT leader David Seymour says.
Craig McCulloch of RNZ
National
July 23
Mums of Parliament unite
National MP Katie Nimon says decency has prevailed and women are vindicated following Stuart Nash's resignation as a NZ First candidate.
Lauren Crimp of RNZ
National
July 23
Bullets found in wool bales 'deeply shocking'
The discovery of rifle ammunition and a shotgun cartridge at a wool processing plant is prompting an urgent safety warning to the wool industry.
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