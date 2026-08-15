The Opportunity Party is vowing to "clean up politics" by regulating lobbying and reforming political donations.

It would look to cap political donations and establish an independent anti-corruption body to centralise and coordinate action against corruption.

Opportunity leader Qiulae Wong made the policy announcement in Auckland on Sunday, saying New Zealand had spent decades building one of the cleanest democracies in the world - "but now the warning lights are flashing".

"Our transparency ranking is falling, and the Serious Fraud Office has warned of increased corruption risks," she said.

The underlying principle of the policy was simple, she said.

"New Zealanders should be confident that political decisions are made in their interests, not because somebody has the biggest cheque book or the best access to a minister.

"People vote. Lobby groups don't. Our democracy should reflect that," Wong said.

In order to regulate lobbying, the party would introduce a Political Influence and Lobbying Bill that would create a one-year cooling-off period, "closing the revolving door" between ministers, senior staff and officials, and lobbying roles.

It would also create a mandatory, public and searchable lobbying register, with quarterly disclosure of who lobbied which office-holders, as well as a statutory code of conduct for lobbyists and foreign lobbying safeguards.

To reform political donations, the party said it would "sever the link between donations and influence, and make politics a competition of ideas, not fundraising".

The party's proposal would introduce a $30,000 cap per donor per party per electoral cycle, limit donations to registered voters, lower the public disclosure threshold to $1000 and apply advertising spending limits across the full three-year electoral cycle for parties and candidates.

The party would also establish an anti-corruption body with "investigative, prevention, and education functions, integrating and co-ordinating existing anti-corruption responsibilities".

It would cover all public officials, including ministers, MPs, parliamentary staff, the public service, Crown entities, SOEs, local government, and contractors performing public functions.

Alongside that body, the party would upgrade the day-to-day integrity rules through Official Information Act reform, stronger pecuniary interest rules, better whistleblower protections, and an independent policy costing unit available to all registered parties.