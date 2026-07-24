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World
World
July 24
More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue
A fast-moving wildfire has forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.
World
July 24
Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year
More than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the year-end as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages, a global hunger monitor said on Thursday.
World
July 23
Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist
Jewels will be exhibited elsewhere in the Paris museum in a more secure location.
World
July 22
US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns
The US has narrowly passed a massive defence bill, despite Democrats' concerns about its huge price tag, the Iran war and a provision that would boost Pentagon ties to Israel.
World
July 22
Spain, France battle deadly wildfires as intense heat grips Europe again
Crews battling wildfires in Spain and France say the risk of more blazes over the coming days is very high.
World
July 22
Lost Pan Am plane found on ocean floor
Some 74 years after a Pan American Airways flight crashed off Puerto Rico, a search team says it's found the wreckage on the ocean floor.
World
July 22
Rebel Wilson didn't defame colleague, court finds
A court has cleared Australian actor Rebel Wilson of defaming the star in her directorial debut.
World
July 22
Boy, 16, charged with killing mother, stabbing younger sister
A teenage boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his mother with a knife and stabbed his little sister, who managed to flee to get help.
World
July 22
Maker of ChatGPT says AI agent went rogue, hacked startup
OpenAI said on Tuesday that an autonomous agent powered by its advanced AI models went rogue during a security test and triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face last week.
World
July 22
Saudi oil tankers turn back as Yemen's Houthis open new front in war
Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, as a widening Middle East conflict disrupted shipping through two of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
World
July 21
Former MP Widdecombe struck 21 times with hammer
Former British government minister Ann Widdecombe was killed by a man who struck her on the head 21 times with a hammer while she was eating lunch at home earlier this month.
World
July 21
US slaps new 50% tariffs on Canadian products
Canadian products targeted by the US include wine, hockey sticks, cement, dairy, swimming pools and wigs.
World
July 20
One in 15 million: Aussie mum delivers rare quadruplets
A proud mum of four, Jenitar Na'amoana didn't plan on having any more children.
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