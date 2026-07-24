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WorldJuly 24

More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue

A fast-moving wildfire has forced more than 10,000 people from homes and campsites near France's Atlantic coast.
    More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue
    More than 10,000 evacuated as wildfires continue
    WorldJuly 24

    Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year

    More than two-thirds of Gazans could face acute hunger by the year-end as humanitarian agencies cut aid flows due to funding shortages, a global hunger monitor said on Thursday.
    Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year
    Two-thirds of Gaza may face acute hunger by end of year
    WorldJuly 23

    Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist

    Jewels will be exhibited elsewhere in the Paris museum in a more secure location.
    Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist
    Louvre gallery reopens with no jewellery after heist
    WorldJuly 22

    US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns

    The US has narrowly passed a massive defence bill, despite Democrats' concerns about its huge price tag, the Iran war and a provision that would boost Pentagon ties to Israel.
    US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns
    US passes $1 trillion defence bill despite Iran, Israel concerns
    WorldJuly 22

    Spain, France battle deadly wildfires as intense heat grips Europe again

    Crews battling wildfires in Spain and France say the risk of more blazes over the coming days is very high.
    Spain, France battle deadly wildfires as intense heat grips Europe again
    Spain, France battle deadly wildfires as intense heat grips Europe again
    WorldJuly 22

    Lost Pan Am plane found on ocean floor

    Some 74 years after a Pan American Airways flight crashed off Puerto Rico, a search team says it's found the wreckage on the ocean floor.
    Lost Pan Am plane found on ocean floor
    Lost Pan Am plane found on ocean floor
    WorldJuly 22

    Rebel Wilson didn't defame colleague, court finds

    A court has cleared Australian actor Rebel Wilson of defaming the star in her directorial debut.
    Rebel Wilson didn't defame colleague, court finds
    Rebel Wilson didn't defame colleague, court finds
    WorldJuly 22

    Boy, 16, charged with killing mother, stabbing younger sister

    A teenage boy has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his mother with a knife and stabbed his little sister, who managed to flee to get help.
    Boy, 16, charged with killing mother, stabbing younger sister
    Boy, 16, charged with killing mother, stabbing younger sister
    WorldJuly 22

    Maker of ChatGPT says AI agent went rogue, hacked startup

    OpenAI said on Tuesday that an autonomous agent powered by its advanced AI models went rogue during a security test and triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face last week.
    Maker of ChatGPT says AI agent went rogue, hacked startup
    Maker of ChatGPT says AI agent went rogue, hacked startup
    WorldJuly 22

    Saudi oil tankers turn back as Yemen's Houthis open new front in war

    Two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course in the Red Sea on Tuesday after threats from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, as a widening Middle East conflict disrupted shipping through two of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
    Saudi oil tankers turn back as Yemen's Houthis open new front in war
    Saudi oil tankers turn back as Yemen's Houthis open new front in war
    WorldJuly 21

    Former MP Widdecombe struck 21 times with hammer

    Former British government minister Ann Widdecombe was killed by a man who struck her on the head 21 times with a hammer while she was eating lunch at home earlier this month.
    Former MP Widdecombe struck 21 times with hammer
    Former MP Widdecombe struck 21 times with hammer
    WorldJuly 21

    US slaps new 50% tariffs on Canadian products

    Canadian products targeted by the US include wine, hockey sticks, cement, dairy, swimming pools and wigs.
    US slaps new 50% tariffs on Canadian products
    US slaps new 50% tariffs on Canadian products
    WorldJuly 20

    One in 15 million: Aussie mum delivers rare quadruplets

    A proud mum of four, Jenitar Na'amoana didn't plan on having any more children.
    One in 15 million: Aussie mum delivers rare quadruplets
    One in 15 million: Aussie mum delivers rare quadruplets