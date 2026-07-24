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Christchurch

ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
    Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
    Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
    ChristchurchJuly 24

    Push back on port proposal

    Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
    Kees Chalmers
    Push back on port proposal
    Push back on port proposal
    ChristchurchJuly 24

    Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium

    One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
    Sam Coughlan
    Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
    Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
    ChristchurchJuly 24

    ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

    Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
    Geoff Sloan
    ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
    ‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Fancy some free fish and chips?

    Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?
    Geoff Sloan
    Fancy some free fish and chips?
    Fancy some free fish and chips?
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison

    The redevelopment of Christchurch Men’s Prison is due to start later this year after a public-private partnership was signed between the government and a construction company consortium.
    Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison
    Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River

    Police are trying to find three men who attacked a person while they were fishing in a Christchurch river.
    Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River
    Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Transformation of Press Lane

    Press Lane was once the main thoroughfare between Cathedral Square and Gloucester St, a sometimes dangerous spot after dark, with a few hiding places for people to lurk.
    Transformation of Press Lane
    Transformation of Press Lane
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Christchurch student dies while on holiday in France

    A Christchurch woman has died from a cardiac arrest while on holiday with her mother in France.
    Christchurch student dies while on holiday in France
    Christchurch student dies while on holiday in France
    NationalJuly 23

    Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant

    A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
    Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
    Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Big year for dog shelter

    Christchurch City Council’s dog shelter has adopted out 70 dogs and helped another 35 go to dog rescue organisations over the past year.
    Big year for dog shelter
    Big year for dog shelter
    ChristchurchJuly 23

    Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’

    A tenant of an inner-city townhouse who left behind piles of beer bottles, rotten food, rubbish, and his immigration papers has been ordered to pay more than $11,000 to his landlords after abandoning the property.
    Raphael Frank
    Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’
    Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’
    ChristchurchJuly 22

    17-year-old arrested after dairy ram raid

    Police have arrested a teenager after an alleged ram raid a Christchurch dairy.
    17-year-old arrested after dairy ram raid
    17-year-old arrested after dairy ram raid