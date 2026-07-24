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Christchurch
Christchurch
July 24
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
Christchurch
July 24
Push back on port proposal
Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
Kees Chalmers
Christchurch
July 24
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
Sam Coughlan
Christchurch
July 24
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
Geoff Sloan
Christchurch
July 23
Fancy some free fish and chips?
Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?
Geoff Sloan
Christchurch
July 23
Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison
The redevelopment of Christchurch Men’s Prison is due to start later this year after a public-private partnership was signed between the government and a construction company consortium.
Christchurch
July 23
Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River
Police are trying to find three men who attacked a person while they were fishing in a Christchurch river.
Christchurch
July 23
Transformation of Press Lane
Press Lane was once the main thoroughfare between Cathedral Square and Gloucester St, a sometimes dangerous spot after dark, with a few hiding places for people to lurk.
Christchurch
July 23
Christchurch student dies while on holiday in France
A Christchurch woman has died from a cardiac arrest while on holiday with her mother in France.
National
July 23
Police prioritised sportsman's career over sexual assault complainant
A police sexual assault investigation into a young man with a "promising" sporting career was so flawed that the case has been re-opened, with the officer in charge of the case also under investigation.
Christchurch
July 23
Big year for dog shelter
Christchurch City Council’s dog shelter has adopted out 70 dogs and helped another 35 go to dog rescue organisations over the past year.
Christchurch
July 23
Tenant leaves Christchurch townhouse in ‘state of disarray’
A tenant of an inner-city townhouse who left behind piles of beer bottles, rotten food, rubbish, and his immigration papers has been ordered to pay more than $11,000 to his landlords after abandoning the property.
Raphael Frank
Christchurch
July 22
17-year-old arrested after dairy ram raid
Police have arrested a teenager after an alleged ram raid a Christchurch dairy.
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