The No 2 ranked test match bowler in the world and an All Blacks legend could play a key role in saving a Canterbury community’s school pool.

Black Caps pacer Matt Henry’s parents, Jeff and Lyn, have donated one of their son’s playing shirts to be auctioned off to help raise money for the currently unusable pool at Diamond Harbour School on Banks Peninsula.

It will be put under the hammer on Saturday from 7pm at the Diamond Harbour Memorial Hall, alongside an All Blacks jersey signed by rugby great Dan Carter and 13 other prize packages.

The event, which doubles as a quiz night, has been organised by Diamond Harbour Four Square owners James Grant and Laura Palmer, as they celebrate five years since opening the supermarket.

All funds will go towards a fibreglass pool liner, which holds the water in and stops leaks from damaging the outer pool structure.

Diamond Harbour School Education Charitable trustee Olivia Sinclair said it has raised most of the $78,000 required and hopes Saturday’s event will get them over the line.

The Diamond Harbour School Pool requires $78,000 for a fibreglass pool liner. Photo: Supplied

The trust organises events and fundraising for the local school.

“We’ve been completely overwhelmed with how great the community support has been for this,” she said.

During routine maintenance painting over summer a leak was found. Upon further inspection it was found a comprehensive solution was needed.

The school’s board of trustees decided on a fibreglass pool liner and launched the Save the School Pool initiative.

Sinclair said the aim is to have the pool open again before term four, in time for the pupils to resume their swimming lessons.

Jeff and Lyn are regulars at the local Four Square. Grant, who has held countless sausage sizzles in aid of the pool’s repairs over the past six months, asked them if there was anything they would be able to donate.

James Grant and Laura Palmer opened the Diamond Harbour Four Square in August 2021. Photo: Supplied

They came back in with one of their son’s issued shirts, which he will sign after his The Hundred campaign with the Trent Rockets ends.

“As soon as you tell people what it’s for and that you’re trying to save a small community school pool, you’d be amazed at the generosity out there. It’s been incredible,” said Grant.

The signed Carter jersey came about from simply asking around the community. Through a chain of people, a connection to him was found who acquired his signature.

“That sums New Zealand up to a tee,” said Grant.

The pool has sentimental value for Grant and Palmer, as it is where their daughter Harriet learnt to swim.