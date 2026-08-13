Several flights to Christchurch and Dunedin have been affected by fog at Auckland Airport.

Fog restrictions were put in place at Auckland Airport on Friday morning.

By 8.20am, Auckland Airport’s website showed more than 40 domestic flights had been cancelled or delayed.

This included flights to Christchurch, Dunedin, Nelson, Blenheim, New Plymouth and Wellington.

International flights had not been affected so far.

The airport said passengers are advised to check its website for the latest flight information.

It comes as parts of New Zealand are bracing for more heavy rain this weekend. A front sweeping up the country will bring colder temperatures and a risk of frosts.

Several heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for the eastern North Island on Friday, with about 90-120mm of rain expected.

-Allied Media