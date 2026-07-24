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Canterbury
Christchurch
July 24
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
Canterbury
July 24
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
"When you arrive on site and everything fits, and you've got that beautiful scenery, it just looks right."
Christchurch
July 24
Push back on port proposal
Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
Kees Chalmers
Christchurch
July 24
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
Geoff Sloan
Christchurch
July 24
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
Sam Coughlan
Selwyn
July 24
House sold to help fund cancer research
A dilapidated Canterbury house has been transformed to help with the fight against bone marrow cancer.
Daniel Alvey
Christchurch
July 24
Armed police called to Parklands incident
A man has been taken into custody after an armed police call-out in Christchurch.
Christchurch
July 23
Fancy some free fish and chips?
Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?
Geoff Sloan
Christchurch
July 23
Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison
The redevelopment of Christchurch Men’s Prison is due to start later this year after a public-private partnership was signed between the government and a construction company consortium.
Mid Canterbury
July 23
Council reserves its decision on amalgamation
The Ashburton District Council has held off making a decision on a preferred amalgamation partner to gather more information about the preferences of other councils in Canterbury.
Toni Williams
Christchurch
July 23
Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River
Police are trying to find three men who attacked a person while they were fishing in a Christchurch river.
Christchurch
July 23
Transformation of Press Lane
Press Lane was once the main thoroughfare between Cathedral Square and Gloucester St, a sometimes dangerous spot after dark, with a few hiding places for people to lurk.
Mid Canterbury
July 23
Happy 109th birthday Doris
Doris Wakelin will celebrate her 109th birthday on Friday with family and friends in Ashburton.
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