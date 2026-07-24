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Canterbury

ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

Rescuers had grave concerns for an elderly fisherman stranded on a cold night near Lake Tekapo.
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

"When you arrive on site and everything fits, and you've got that beautiful scenery, it just looks right."
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer
ChristchurchJuly 24

Push back on port proposal

Former Christchurch radio personality Gary McCormick is leading a charge to block the Lyttelton tunnel to protest against DP World’s bid to take over Lyttelton Port.
Kees Chalmers
Push back on port proposal
Push back on port proposal
ChristchurchJuly 24

‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’

Two suspected burglars fled a Canterbury property after the elderly homeowner discovered them in his backyard.
Geoff Sloan
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
‘If I was 40 years younger I’d have had a go at them’
ChristchurchJuly 24

Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium

One day shy of a year on from their last grand final meeting, heavyweights Linwood and Marist Albion will lock horns again on Sunday in club rugby’s showpiece event at One New Zealand Stadium.
Sam Coughlan
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
Grand final rivalry renewed at One NZ Stadium
SelwynJuly 24

House sold to help fund cancer research

A dilapidated Canterbury house has been transformed to help with the fight against bone marrow cancer.
Daniel Alvey
House sold to help fund cancer research
House sold to help fund cancer research
ChristchurchJuly 24

Armed police called to Parklands incident

A man has been taken into custody after an armed police call-out in Christchurch.
Armed police called to Parklands incident
Armed police called to Parklands incident
ChristchurchJuly 23

Fancy some free fish and chips?

Fancy a free feed of fish and chips on your way to work in Christchurch on Monday morning?
Geoff Sloan
Fancy some free fish and chips?
Fancy some free fish and chips?
ChristchurchJuly 23

Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison

The redevelopment of Christchurch Men’s Prison is due to start later this year after a public-private partnership was signed between the government and a construction company consortium.
Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison
Deal signed to upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison
Mid CanterburyJuly 23

Council reserves its decision on amalgamation

The Ashburton District Council has held off making a decision on a preferred amalgamation partner to gather more information about the preferences of other councils in Canterbury.
Toni Williams
Council reserves its decision on amalgamation
Council reserves its decision on amalgamation
ChristchurchJuly 23

Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River

Police are trying to find three men who attacked a person while they were fishing in a Christchurch river.
Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River
Manhunt under way after person attacked on Avon River
ChristchurchJuly 23

Transformation of Press Lane

Press Lane was once the main thoroughfare between Cathedral Square and Gloucester St, a sometimes dangerous spot after dark, with a few hiding places for people to lurk.
Transformation of Press Lane
Transformation of Press Lane
Mid CanterburyJuly 23

Happy 109th birthday Doris

Doris Wakelin will celebrate her 109th birthday on Friday with family and friends in Ashburton.
Happy 109th birthday Doris
Happy 109th birthday Doris