Christchurch United head coach Albert Riera has been removed from his role with just two games remaining in the season after a poor run of form.

With the side seventh in the Southern League and looking increasingly likely to miss out on automatic qualification for a place in next year’s National League, general manager Ryan Edwards said the club needed to put itself in the best position to qualify for the league through the playoffs.

“We have plenty of opportunities ahead for the club and we need to make sure we’re maximising our opportunity to get them,” he said.

“We just weren’t in the right trajectory this year.”

Edwards declined to comment further or confirm Riera’s current involvement with the club. Riera was named on the team sheet for Sunday’s 3-3 draw with Nelson Suburbs.

Riera did not respond to questions by Tuesday’s deadline. At the start of the season, he told The Star a league title was the side’s aim.

“We want to thrive and have high expectations of winning the Southern League. Worst-case scenario, we would like to have top-two. Anything other than that, I don’t think would be a successful season.”

Albert Riera will no longer be Christchurch United head coach as the club seems destined to be forced into a playoff for next year's National League. PHOTO: MAX COMRIE

Daniel Godden will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season. He was an assistant coach last season when United finished second.

United look set to be forced into a playoff to qualify for next year’s new-look National League, which will feature 12 teams from across the country in a full winter league.

Qualification is based on performance over the past five years. Two southern teams will qualify automatically, with Cashmere Technical already certain to take one spot.

United and Coastal Spirit are competing for the second automatic spot.

If Coastal finish two or more places ahead of United, they will qualify automatically. If United finish one place behind or ahead of Coastal, they will qualify.

United are currently seventh and Coastal fourth with two rounds remaining.

The team that misses automatic qualification will face a playoff against a team from the Northern and Central leagues in September for the final spot in the competition.