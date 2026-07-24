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BusinessJuly 23

NZ faces higher tariff from US

The US is set to impose new tariffs ranging from 10-12.5% on 60 economies, including New Zealand, as the Trump administration looks to rebuild its tariff regime.
    NZ faces higher tariff from US
    NZ faces higher tariff from US
    BusinessJuly 23

    Fuel boss expects price hike soon

    A fuel boss thinks prices will climb up to 20c a litre in coming weeks after developments in the US-Iran conflict.
    Fuel boss expects price hike soon
    Fuel boss expects price hike soon
    BusinessJuly 22

    Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken

    House buyers can continue to bide their time as the New Zealand housing market remains subdued, with price competition favouring buyers.
    Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken
    Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken
    BusinessJuly 22

    Four out of 10 Kiwis taking on debt to cover living costs

    The cost of living - and rising grocery bills in particular - is proving a big barrier to New Zealanders saving, according to a new report from Kiwibank.
    Corin Dann
    Four out of 10 Kiwis taking on debt to cover living costs
    Four out of 10 Kiwis taking on debt to cover living costs
    BusinessJuly 21

    Stuff editorial website jobs under threat

    Stuff Digital has confirmed that up to eight journalism jobs could go as it pursues a "simplified structure" in its editorial team.
    Stuff editorial website jobs under threat
    Stuff editorial website jobs under threat
    BusinessJuly 21

    Fake 'NZ-based' sites fooling online shoppers

    Consumer New Zealand is warning online shoppers to be extra aware when attempting to buy Kiwi-made following a number of reports about online stores appearing to be local, when in fact they are based overseas.
    Fake 'NZ-based' sites fooling online shoppers
    Fake 'NZ-based' sites fooling online shoppers
    BusinessJuly 20

    Inflation rises to highest rate in two years

    Inflation hit a two year high as the full impact of the Middle East war made itself felt on prices.
    Inflation rises to highest rate in two years
    Inflation rises to highest rate in two years
    BusinessJuly 20

    Inflation tipped to reach two-year high

    Inflation expected to be at least 4% in year ended June, a two-year high
    Inflation tipped to reach two-year high
    Inflation tipped to reach two-year high
    BusinessJuly 20

    Opposition concern at RMA reforms

    The PM says RMA reforms will make building infrastructure easier, faster and more affordable.
    Russell Palmer of RNZ
    Opposition concern at RMA reforms
    Opposition concern at RMA reforms
    BusinessJuly 20

    Job cuts at Creative NZ

    The arts funding agency is reducing overall staff numbers from 84 to 55 roles.
    Job cuts at Creative NZ
    Job cuts at Creative NZ
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    BusinessJuly 19

    Opinion: evidence needed when AI replaces jobs

    Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith recently announced that the core public service could be brought down to about 55,000 staff.
    Opinion: evidence needed when AI replaces jobs
    Opinion: evidence needed when AI replaces jobs
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    BusinessJuly 17

    From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys

    A globe-trotting chef who has traded cooking for the super-rich for catering to Dunedin schoolboys says there is ‘‘no way in hell’’ he would go back to working in a restaurant.
    From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys
    From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys
    BusinessJuly 17

    US expected to hike tariffs on NZ very soon

    A global trade expert says New Zealand could be slapped with a blanket 12.5% tariff on all exports to the United States as early as Friday night.
    US expected to hike tariffs on NZ very soon
    US expected to hike tariffs on NZ very soon