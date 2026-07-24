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Business
Business
July 23
NZ faces higher tariff from US
The US is set to impose new tariffs ranging from 10-12.5% on 60 economies, including New Zealand, as the Trump administration looks to rebuild its tariff regime.
Business
July 23
Fuel boss expects price hike soon
A fuel boss thinks prices will climb up to 20c a litre in coming weeks after developments in the US-Iran conflict.
Business
July 22
Housing market remains subdued as sales weaken
House buyers can continue to bide their time as the New Zealand housing market remains subdued, with price competition favouring buyers.
Business
July 22
Four out of 10 Kiwis taking on debt to cover living costs
The cost of living - and rising grocery bills in particular - is proving a big barrier to New Zealanders saving, according to a new report from Kiwibank.
Corin Dann
Business
July 21
Stuff editorial website jobs under threat
Stuff Digital has confirmed that up to eight journalism jobs could go as it pursues a "simplified structure" in its editorial team.
Business
July 21
Fake 'NZ-based' sites fooling online shoppers
Consumer New Zealand is warning online shoppers to be extra aware when attempting to buy Kiwi-made following a number of reports about online stores appearing to be local, when in fact they are based overseas.
Business
July 20
Inflation rises to highest rate in two years
Inflation hit a two year high as the full impact of the Middle East war made itself felt on prices.
Business
July 20
Inflation tipped to reach two-year high
Inflation expected to be at least 4% in year ended June, a two-year high
Business
July 20
Opposition concern at RMA reforms
The PM says RMA reforms will make building infrastructure easier, faster and more affordable.
Russell Palmer of RNZ
Business
July 20
Job cuts at Creative NZ
The arts funding agency is reducing overall staff numbers from 84 to 55 roles.
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Business
July 19
Opinion: evidence needed when AI replaces jobs
Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith recently announced that the core public service could be brought down to about 55,000 staff.
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Business
July 17
From cooking for the super-rich to schoolboys
A globe-trotting chef who has traded cooking for the super-rich for catering to Dunedin schoolboys says there is ‘‘no way in hell’’ he would go back to working in a restaurant.
Business
July 17
US expected to hike tariffs on NZ very soon
A global trade expert says New Zealand could be slapped with a blanket 12.5% tariff on all exports to the United States as early as Friday night.
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