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Australia
Australia
July 17
'Digusted and angry': Laos methanol victims' families brace for unfavourable outcome
Australian families of the teens who died in the methanol poisoning backpacking tragedy in Laos are bracing for a legal outcome they believe would be devastingly inadequate.
Australia
July 16
Man charged with murder over father's fiery death
A man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead outside a burning house in a suburban Sydney driveway.
Australia
July 16
Calls for controversial One Nation senator to resign
A One Nation senator's historical support for conspiracy theories has prompted calls for him to resign from the resurgent party.
Australia
July 14
Childcare worker facing hundreds of abuse charges named
A Sydney childcare worker who was charged with 329 offences over his alleged abuse of 136 children at multiple daycare centres can now be named.
Australia
July 13
One Nation slumps in latest poll
Australian voters are realising that Pauline Hanson does not offer viable solutions to their problems, a senior minister says.
Australia
July 13
Aussie universities to face fines for failing to stamp out racism
Australian universities will be subject to new standards requiring them to combat racism as the education minister foreshadows fines for providers that fail to stamp out the problem.
Australia
July 9
Young Australians feel the pinch as costs rise, incomes down
The typical Australian renter is spending a record share of income to keep a roof over their head as younger generations find themselves squeezed between rising rents and falling wages.
Australia
July 6
Tobacco wars flare in Melbourne after ram-raid, fires
A state capital city's tobacco wars have flared after an inner city ram-raid on a tobacco shop sparked fires that engulfed 10 shops.
Australia
July 5
NSW third Aussie state to confirm bird flu
New South Wales has become Australia's third state to confirm a case of H5N1 bird flu. Six infections have now been confirmed across the country.
Australia
June 30
NZ-born neo-Nazi 'emulating thugs of 1930s Berlin'
A New Zealand-born neo-Nazi has been sentenced in Melbourne for abusive behaviour emulating "Nazi thugs of 1930s Berlin".
Australia
June 30
Seven trucks destroyed in fiery NSW highway crash
A truck carrying eight tonnes of butane cans was one of seven destroyed in a huge fiery crash on a major New South Wales highway.
Australia
June 30
Private equity bigwig lashed over pile-up, breath test refusal
A private equity heavy-hitter has been disqualified from driving for nine months after smashing his luxury BMW into five cars and refusing to take breath tests.
Australia
June 29
Pauline Hanson slides in polls after voter 'reality check'
Support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has dipped in the latest polls following her controversial National Press Club address.
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