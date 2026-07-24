SECTIONS

Australia

AustraliaJuly 17

'Digusted and angry': Laos methanol victims' families brace for unfavourable outcome

Australian families of the teens who died in the methanol poisoning backpacking tragedy in Laos are bracing for a legal outcome they believe would be devastingly inadequate.
    'Digusted and angry': Laos methanol victims' families brace for unfavourable outcome
    'Digusted and angry': Laos methanol victims' families brace for unfavourable outcome
    AustraliaJuly 16

    Man charged with murder over father's fiery death

    A man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead outside a burning house in a suburban Sydney driveway.
    AustraliaJuly 16

    Calls for controversial One Nation senator to resign

    A One Nation senator's historical support for conspiracy theories has prompted calls for him to resign from the resurgent party.
    Calls for controversial One Nation senator to resign
    Calls for controversial One Nation senator to resign
    AustraliaJuly 14

    Childcare worker facing hundreds of abuse charges named

    A Sydney childcare worker who was charged with 329 offences over his alleged abuse of 136 children at multiple daycare centres can now be named.
    AustraliaJuly 13

    One Nation slumps in latest poll

    Australian voters are realising that Pauline Hanson does not offer viable solutions to their problems, a senior minister says.
    One Nation slumps in latest poll
    One Nation slumps in latest poll
    AustraliaJuly 13

    Aussie universities to face fines for failing to stamp out racism

    Australian universities will be subject to new standards requiring them to combat racism as the education minister foreshadows fines for providers that fail to stamp out the problem.
    Aussie universities to face fines for failing to stamp out racism
    Aussie universities to face fines for failing to stamp out racism
    AustraliaJuly 9

    Young Australians feel the pinch as costs rise, incomes down

    The typical Australian renter is spending a record share of income to keep a roof over their head as younger generations find themselves squeezed between rising rents and falling wages.
    Young Australians feel the pinch as costs rise, incomes down
    Young Australians feel the pinch as costs rise, incomes down
    AustraliaJuly 6

    Tobacco wars flare in Melbourne after ram-raid, fires

    A state capital city's tobacco wars have flared after an inner city ram-raid on a tobacco shop sparked fires that engulfed 10 shops.
    AustraliaJuly 5

    NSW third Aussie state to confirm bird flu

    New South Wales has become Australia's third state to confirm a case of H5N1 bird flu. Six infections have now been confirmed across the country.
    NSW third Aussie state to confirm bird flu
    NSW third Aussie state to confirm bird flu
    AustraliaJune 30

    NZ-born neo-Nazi 'emulating thugs of 1930s Berlin'

    A New Zealand-born neo-Nazi has been sentenced in Melbourne for abusive behaviour emulating "Nazi thugs of 1930s Berlin".
    NZ-born neo-Nazi 'emulating thugs of 1930s Berlin'
    NZ-born neo-Nazi 'emulating thugs of 1930s Berlin'
    AustraliaJune 30

    Seven trucks destroyed in fiery NSW highway crash

    A truck carrying eight tonnes of butane cans was one of seven destroyed in a huge fiery crash on a major New South Wales highway.
    Seven trucks destroyed in fiery NSW highway crash
    Seven trucks destroyed in fiery NSW highway crash
    AustraliaJune 30

    Private equity bigwig lashed over pile-up, breath test refusal

    A private equity heavy-hitter has been disqualified from driving for nine months after smashing his luxury BMW into five cars and refusing to take breath tests.
    Private equity bigwig lashed over pile-up, breath test refusal
    Private equity bigwig lashed over pile-up, breath test refusal
    AustraliaJune 29

    Pauline Hanson slides in polls after voter 'reality check'

    Support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party has dipped in the latest polls following her controversial National Press Club address.
    Pauline Hanson slides in polls after voter 'reality check'
    Pauline Hanson slides in polls after voter 'reality check'