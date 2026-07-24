A man who fired on police has been found dead after an armed standoff in Queensland, with one officer shot and wounded in the melee.

Police were called to a domestic violence matter at a property at Yengarie, near Maryborough, about 5.45pm on Friday.

It is alleged a 45-year-old man approached the officers and shot at them.

A first-year constable sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Specialised police attended the scene at 9.20pm and found the 45-year-old man dead during a search of the property.

A crime scene was established, and power was cut off to more than 100 surrounding homes for several hours over safety concerns.

The 36-year-old officer was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

"He is receiving expert medical care and the QPS is taking responsibility for notifying his immediate family," a union spokesperson said.

"The QPU Critical incident Team is also providing assistance."

The incident will be investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight by the Crime and Corruption Commission, reporting to the State Coroner.

Police will hold a media conference later on Saturday.

— AAP