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Horticulture
SUBSCRIBER
Horticulture
July 22
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
Horticulture
July 15
Freshwater programme successful
Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.
SUBSCRIBER
Horticulture
July 12
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
Horticulture
July 8
‘Business as usual’ after sale
A Singaporean has bought a vineyard, which produces award-winning wines, near Cromwell.
Horticulture
June 25
Three square meals a day on the kale
In a new winter series, Shawn McAvinue asks farmers questions about their winter crop.
Horticulture
June 25
Vintage and weather key factors
When it comes to picking a pinot noir, it is the vintage that matters most, an Otago study has confirmed.
Horticulture
June 25
Proud to be New Zealand grown
A fifth-generation family of Canterbury barley growers have built a business supplying malt products from locally grown crops to breweries as far as China.
Horticulture
June 17
Autumn frosts damage trial maize crop
A call is out for southern maize growers to explain how seasonal conditions influence production and crop performance.
Horticulture
April 28
War hero to speak to arable sector
The nation’s most decorated living war hero is giving arable farmers a morale boost in Canterbury.
View more
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