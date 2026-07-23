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Horticulture

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HorticultureJuly 22

Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support

Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
HorticultureJuly 15

Freshwater programme successful

Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.
Freshwater programme successful
Freshwater programme successful
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HorticultureJuly 12

International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops

Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
HorticultureJuly 8

‘Business as usual’ after sale

A Singaporean has bought a vineyard, which produces award-winning wines, near Cromwell.
‘Business as usual’ after sale
‘Business as usual’ after sale
HorticultureJune 25

Three square meals a day on the kale

In a new winter series, Shawn McAvinue asks farmers questions about their winter crop.
Three square meals a day on the kale
Three square meals a day on the kale
HorticultureJune 25

Vintage and weather key factors

When it comes to picking a pinot noir, it is the vintage that matters most, an Otago study has confirmed.
Vintage and weather key factors
Vintage and weather key factors
HorticultureJune 25

Proud to be New Zealand grown

A fifth-generation family of Canterbury barley growers have built a business supplying malt products from locally grown crops to breweries as far as China.
Proud to be New Zealand grown
Proud to be New Zealand grown
HorticultureJune 17

Autumn frosts damage trial maize crop

A call is out for southern maize growers to explain how seasonal conditions influence production and crop performance.
HorticultureApril 28

War hero to speak to arable sector

The nation’s most decorated living war hero is giving arable farmers a morale boost in Canterbury.
War hero to speak to arable sector
War hero to speak to arable sector
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NationalJuly 23

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SouthlandJuly 23

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OtagoJuly 23

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Central OtagoJuly 23

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North CanterburyJuly 23

Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course