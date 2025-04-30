Former B+L boss on the move to arable sector

Dr Scott Champion is replacing Dr Alison Stewart as chief executive of the industry body Foundation for Arable Research. Photo: FAR

Former Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Dr Scott Champion will take over the leadership of the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR).

Dr Champion takes on the role on July 1, replacing Dr Alison Stewart who will pursue semi-retirement after seven years at the helm.

Chairman Steven Bierema said Dr Champion’s skills were well matched for the developing needs of the arable industry and its growers.

"Scott has been involved with the New Zealand and Australian food and fibre industries for 25 years, holding leadership and governance roles in research, tertiary education, marketing and industry good and has strong networks across agribusiness, government and other sectors.

Dr Champion is a founding partner of consulting company Primary Purpose, the programme director of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

The former B+LNZ chief executive also led the New Zealand Meat Board.

Mr Bierema said this experience would be invaluable to FAR and its growing levy payers.

Dr Champion said he was looking forward to supporting arable farmers as they worked through many challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

"Growers are dealing with a lot; understanding everything from how to reduce environmental impacts to meeting customer and consumer needs, and of course, remaining profitable. I’ve been involved in developing strategies and programmes to address some of these issues in both arable and other food and fibre industries, and look forward to working with and supporting growers and the broader arable industry."

Dr Stewart plans to plans to fill semi-retirement with science advisory and agricultural consultancy work and will continue to represent agency boards as a director, as well as building a new home at Governor’s Bay.

Among many small wins, she counts establishing the investment fund Cultivate Ventures the most satisfying as few thought it would get off the ground.

In the initial fundraiser FAR fronted $3 million as the cornerstone investor with a total of about $9 million raised.

A second capital raise is going out to larger agricultural agencies with the goal of raising $20m.

FAR is the research organisation for arable growers, funded by grower money in three levies.

