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Rural Life Other

Rural Life OtherJuly 15

Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits

The rabbit population is booming in Waihola. 
Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
Rural Life OtherJuly 15

Snow blankets region as winter hits

As heavy rain flooded coastal Otago to begin last week, parts inland were transformed into spectacular snowy scenes.
Rural Life OtherJuly 15

Grower speaks from experience on farm safety

As farm injuries go it was fairly tame but dismounting from a tractor came at a price for Leeston arable farmer David Birkett.
Grower speaks from experience on farm safety
Grower speaks from experience on farm safety
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Rural Life OtherJuly 14

Ploughman hit by shipping delay

Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Ploughman hit by shipping delay
Ploughman hit by shipping delay
Rural Life OtherJuly 8

Lay of the land

An El Nino weather pattern is anticipated to bring hotter, drier and windier periods to East Otago this spring.
Lay of the land
Lay of the land
Rural Life OtherJuly 8

El Nino to have ‘significant’ impacts

El Nino has been officially declared, and Earth Sciences New Zealand (ESNZ) expects the climate phenomenon to intensify into one of the strongest on record.
El Nino to have ‘significant’ impacts
El Nino to have ‘significant’ impacts
Rural Life OtherJuly 8

Farmers sought for television series

A casting call is out seeking farmers willing to be filmed for a year training a pup to work.
Farmers sought for television series
Farmers sought for television series
Rural Life OtherJuly 8

Higher solar buy-back rates urged

Mid Canterbury deer farmer Duncan Humm is about to put in 37,630 solar panels on his farm to provide enough power for about 4340 households.
Higher solar buy-back rates urged
Higher solar buy-back rates urged
Rural Life OtherJuly 8

Bus route to disappear for rural pupils

Four Dunedin families are having to add an extra 70km per week to their school run after their bus route was axed.
Bus route to disappear for rural pupils
Bus route to disappear for rural pupils
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NationalJuly 23

Praying for return of religious works

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SouthlandJuly 23

SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation

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OtagoJuly 23

Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks

4
Central OtagoJuly 23

'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted

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North CanterburyJuly 23

Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course