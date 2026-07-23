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Rural Life Other
Rural Life Other
July 15
Waihola dairy farmers expand battle to control rabbits
The rabbit population is booming in Waihola.
Rural Life Other
July 15
Snow blankets region as winter hits
As heavy rain flooded coastal Otago to begin last week, parts inland were transformed into spectacular snowy scenes.
Rural Life Other
July 15
Grower speaks from experience on farm safety
As farm injuries go it was fairly tame but dismounting from a tractor came at a price for Leeston arable farmer David Birkett.
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Rural Life Other
July 14
Ploughman hit by shipping delay
Southern ploughman Mark Dillon is scrambling to get his tractor and plough to the world championship in Croatia after being hit by a series of shipping delays.
Rural Life Other
July 8
Lay of the land
An El Nino weather pattern is anticipated to bring hotter, drier and windier periods to East Otago this spring.
Rural Life Other
July 8
El Nino to have ‘significant’ impacts
El Nino has been officially declared, and Earth Sciences New Zealand (ESNZ) expects the climate phenomenon to intensify into one of the strongest on record.
Rural Life Other
July 8
Farmers sought for television series
A casting call is out seeking farmers willing to be filmed for a year training a pup to work.
Rural Life Other
July 8
Higher solar buy-back rates urged
Mid Canterbury deer farmer Duncan Humm is about to put in 37,630 solar panels on his farm to provide enough power for about 4340 households.
Rural Life Other
July 8
Bus route to disappear for rural pupils
Four Dunedin families are having to add an extra 70km per week to their school run after their bus route was axed.
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Latest News
1
National
July 23
Praying for return of religious works
2
UPDATED
Southland
July 23
SH99 closing again for serious crash investigation
3
Otago
July 23
Snow buffs hoping to hit slopes and rinks
4
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
5
North Canterbury
July 23
Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course