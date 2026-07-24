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Dunedin
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
Staff at a student-run Dunedin bookshop are set to lose their jobs after it was announced the premises will move to a smaller, on-campus store.
Dunedin
July 24
Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
Dunedin police are still on the hunt for a moped rider who mounted the footpath and ran red lights as he evaded officers.
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 24
First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
Dunedin’s first set of model primary classrooms have been demolished, but the spirit of the programme is still well and truly alive.
Laine Priestley
Dunedin
July 24
Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.
Ruby Shaw
Dunedin
July 23
Police sniff out cannabis buds in bus hub
A “potent” smell of cannabis wafting through Dunedin’s Bus Hub led officers to a stash of buds.
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction
The council has been criticised for dropping the speed limit along a coastal Dunedin road, a move one local says will drive bad decision-making by motorists.
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders
New research has found a hormone is responsible for making mothers’ interactions with newborns feel rewarding, rather than just necessary.
John Lewis
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Call to revive physio pool
A man leading the charge to revive the popular Dunedin physiotherapy pool says he has been waiting for two years to hear from Health New Zealand about his proposal.
Matthew Littlewood
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer.
Laine Priestley
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
A sizeable chunk of Dunedin could be merged with Otago’s rural district councils, if a local amalgamation proposal goes ahead.
Matthew Littlewood
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn
Legal counsel for the Ridgeburn development has withdrawn its application for fast-track approval, after it was deemed “not ready for the fast-track expert panel” this week.
John Lewis
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgment” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined.
Ruby Shaw
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Dunedin student faces death threat if forced home
A transgender student who had her scholarship to study in Dunedin terminated by the Oman government says she could face the death penalty if she ever returned home.
Tim Scott
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