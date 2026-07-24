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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

Staff at a student-run Dunedin bookshop are set to lose their jobs after it was announced the premises will move to a smaller, on-campus store.
    Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
    Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
    DunedinJuly 24

    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police

    Dunedin police are still on the hunt for a moped rider who mounted the footpath and ran red lights as he evaded officers.
    Ruby Shaw
    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
    Moped rider weaved through people on footpath: police
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    DunedinJuly 24

    First of its kind historical teaching space demolished

    Dunedin’s first set of model primary classrooms have been demolished, but the spirit of the programme is still well and truly alive.
    Laine Priestley
    First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
    First of its kind historical teaching space demolished
    DunedinJuly 24

    Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days

    A suspended driver had two cars impounded after running afoul of Dunedin police for the same charge twice in less than 24 hours.
    Ruby Shaw
    Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
    Deja vu for suspended driver as vehicles impounded twice in two days
    DunedinJuly 23

    Police sniff out cannabis buds in bus hub

    A “potent” smell of cannabis wafting through Dunedin’s Bus Hub led officers to a stash of buds.
    Ruby Shaw
    Police sniff out cannabis buds in bus hub
    Police sniff out cannabis buds in bus hub
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction

    The council has been criticised for dropping the speed limit along a coastal Dunedin road, a move one local says will drive bad decision-making by motorists.
    Ruby Shaw
    Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction
    Feelings mixed over Taieri Mouth speed limit reduction
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders

    New research has found a hormone is responsible for making mothers’ interactions with newborns feel rewarding, rather than just necessary.
    John Lewis
    Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders
    Research may lead to treatments for postnatal mood disorders
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Call to revive physio pool

    A man leading the charge to revive the popular Dunedin physiotherapy pool says he has been waiting for two years to hear from Health New Zealand about his proposal.
    Matthew Littlewood
    Call to revive physio pool
    Call to revive physio pool
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force

    Having a “strong and tough” Aramoana survivor as his patron is an honour for Dunedin’s newest police officer.
    Laine Priestley
    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
    Aramoana survivor welcomes Dunedin’s newest police officer to the force
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    DunedinJuly 23

    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas

    A sizeable chunk of Dunedin could be merged with Otago’s rural district councils, if a local amalgamation proposal goes ahead.
    Matthew Littlewood
    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
    South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn

    Legal counsel for the Ridgeburn development has withdrawn its application for fast-track approval, after it was deemed “not ready for the fast-track expert panel” this week.
    John Lewis
    Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn
    Ridgeburn fast-track application temporarily withdrawn
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role

    Lee Vandervis has accused Dunedin’s mayor of “poor judgment” after he was passed over for the council’s infrastructure portfolio, a position the councillor has previously declined.
    Ruby Shaw
    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
    Vandervis accuses mayor of ‘poor judgement’ after missing leadership role
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    DunedinJuly 23

    Dunedin student faces death threat if forced home

    A transgender student who had her scholarship to study in Dunedin terminated by the Oman government says she could face the death penalty if she ever returned home.
    Tim Scott
    Dunedin student faces death threat if forced home
    Dunedin student faces death threat if forced home