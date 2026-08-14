When it comes to attitudes towards people with mental illness, Māori and Pasifika appear to have the best perspectives. University of Otago researchers believe integrating cultural perspectives into health campaigns, may result in a less judgemental view of mental illness in New Zealand. Lead author and Otago psychology PhD candidate Issac Jamieson said his research analysed the relationship between ethnicity and stigmatising attitudes towards people with mental illness in New Zealand. Using data from the New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study, he examined more than 58,000 participants’ “ratings of warmth” towards those with mental illness. He found Māori and Pacific participants had lower negative attitudes, while Asian and European participants had more negative attitudes. The study also found women reported lower stigmatising attitudes than men, and those with a history of either anxiety or depression reported lower levels. No significant findings were found with age, education or socioeconomic status, he said. “Mental illness stigma is pervasive throughout society and significantly impacts the livelihood of those with mental illness. “Research has found those with mental illness are more likely to experience inferior healthcare, unemployment and housing-related discrimination.” Mr Jamieson said the findings showed cultural perspectives were central to understanding stigma, particularly in the context of New Zealand. Cultural perspectives were also central to finding ways to address it. “We must acknowledge the variance with how different cultures perceive mental health conditions. “Better acknowledgement and integration of cultural perspectives will allow us to be better placed to reduce the stigma associated with mental health conditions.” He said lower stigmatising attitudes among Māori and Pacific participants could be explained by their collective worldview and holistic sense of wellbeing. Mental health, in this context, was just one aspect of a person, and they may focus on strengths in other domains that contribute to the flourishing of the community. “Every community has strengths that can help reduce stigma. “Integrating cultural perspectives of mental health into mental health campaigns may help people to relate to certain communities better, and in doing so, reduce stigma.” Mr Jamieson acknowledged stigma was multifaceted, and the research only looked at one aspect of it. “Further research into the different components of stigma is essential to understanding it and designing effective interventions to reduce it and improve the livelihood of those with mental health conditions.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz