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Life & Style
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Home & Garden
July 23
Preparation key for successful transplanting
Winter at the Dunedin Botanic Garden offers staff the ideal time to transplant trees and shrubs while they are dormant.
Aaron Whitehead, Botanic Garden intern
ODT Quiz
July 23
ODT quiz: July 24
Test your local and general knowledge by taking the Otago Daily Times quiz for Friday, July 24.
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Home & Garden
July 23
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
Craig Marshall has completed dozens of houses over the past 22 years but nothing beat building a home for his own family.
Dunedin
July 23
Show looks to fashion’s past
Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
John Lewis
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Entertainment
July 22
Art Seen: James Dignan
"Panorama" is an engrossing show featuring works by New Zealand's first internationally regarded artist, Frances Hodgkins.
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Entertainment
July 22
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast.
ODT Quiz
July 22
ODT quiz: July 23
Test your local and general knowledge by taking the Otago Daily Times quiz for Thursday July 23.
ODT Quiz
July 21
ODT quiz: July 22
Test your local and general knowledge by taking the Otago Daily Times quiz for Wednesday, July 22.
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Food & Wine
July 21
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved