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Home & GardenJuly 23

Preparation key for successful transplanting

Winter at the Dunedin Botanic Garden offers staff the ideal time to transplant trees and shrubs while they are dormant.
Aaron Whitehead, Botanic Garden intern
Preparation key for successful transplanting
Preparation key for successful transplanting
ODT QuizJuly 23

ODT quiz: July 24

Test your local and general knowledge by taking the Otago Daily Times quiz for Friday, July 24.
ODT quiz: July 24
ODT quiz: July 24
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Home & GardenJuly 23

Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view

Craig Marshall has completed dozens of houses over the past 22 years but nothing beat building a home for his own family.
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
Builder’s home makes most of Otago Harbour view
DunedinJuly 23

Show looks to fashion’s past

Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event will agree with Yves Saint Laurent: Fashions fade, style is eternal.
John Lewis
Show looks to fashion’s past
Show looks to fashion’s past
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EntertainmentJuly 22

Art Seen: James Dignan

"Panorama" is an engrossing show featuring works by New Zealand's first internationally regarded artist, Frances Hodgkins.
Art Seen: James Dignan
Art Seen: James Dignan
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EntertainmentJuly 22

Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead

Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast.
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
ODT QuizJuly 22

ODT quiz: July 23

Test your local and general knowledge by taking the Otago Daily Times quiz for Thursday July 23.
ODT quiz: July 23
ODT quiz: July 23
ODT QuizJuly 21

ODT quiz: July 22

Test your local and general knowledge by taking the Otago Daily Times quiz for Wednesday, July 22.
ODT quiz: July 22
ODT quiz: July 22
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Food & WineJuly 21

Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10

News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
Latest News
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ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved