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The Mix
The Mix
July 17
Fact or fiction
Gary Dawkins sorts some fitness facts from fiction.
Gary Dawkins
The Mix
July 17
Line of serendipity
There is something odd about the photograph accompanying this week’s column.
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The Mix
July 17
1000 steps
China’s rise and rise is buttressed by a thousand aphorisms, Dunedin writer Philip Temple discovers.
The Mix
July 17
Man behind the legend?
His account of Odysseus’ journey home — now an epic blockbuster by Christopher Nolan — has endured for millennia, but Homer’s own story remains a mystery, Xavier Greenwood, of The Observer, writes.
The Mix
July 17
Good solutions on the table
The seeds of a fairer food system have already been planted, Sean Connelly writes.
The Mix
July 17
Still singing along with Engelbert
So, a couple of weeks ago I went to see Engelbert Humperdinck in concert.
The Mix
July 17
Our little cousins from island shire
I have already written on the excavations in 2003 at Liang Bua, a cave on the island of Flores, Indonesia, that caused a sensation among archaeologists and the wider public.
The Mix
July 17
Deadly heat
The recent UK heatwave in May and June 2026 is estimated to have led to 2700 extra deaths across England and Wales, climate change implicated in 42% of the deaths.
The Mix
July 10
Kererū keeping old growth alive
Of the birds to lead us through Matariki mā Puaka, kererū might be the best qualified, Madison Kelly says.
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Otago
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