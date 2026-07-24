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The Mix

The MixJuly 17

Fact or fiction

Gary Dawkins sorts some fitness facts from fiction.
Gary Dawkins
Fact or fiction
Fact or fiction
The MixJuly 17

Line of serendipity

There is something odd about the photograph accompanying this week’s column.
Line of serendipity
Line of serendipity
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The MixJuly 17

1000 steps

China’s rise and rise is buttressed by a thousand aphorisms, Dunedin writer Philip Temple discovers.
1000 steps
1000 steps
The MixJuly 17

Man behind the legend?

His account of Odysseus’ journey home — now an epic blockbuster by Christopher Nolan — has endured for millennia, but Homer’s own story remains a mystery, Xavier Greenwood, of The Observer, writes.
Man behind the legend?
Man behind the legend?
The MixJuly 17

Good solutions on the table

The seeds of a fairer food system have already been planted, Sean Connelly writes.
Good solutions on the table
Good solutions on the table
The MixJuly 17

Still singing along with Engelbert

So, a couple of weeks ago I went to see Engelbert Humperdinck in concert.
Still singing along with Engelbert
Still singing along with Engelbert
The MixJuly 17

Our little cousins from island shire

I have already written on the excavations in 2003 at Liang Bua, a cave on the island of Flores, Indonesia, that caused a sensation among archaeologists and the wider public.
Our little cousins from island shire
Our little cousins from island shire
The MixJuly 17

Deadly heat

The recent UK heatwave in May and June 2026 is estimated to have led to 2700 extra deaths across England and Wales, climate change implicated in 42% of the deaths.
Deadly heat
Deadly heat
The MixJuly 10

Kererū keeping old growth alive

Of the birds to lead us through Matariki mā Puaka, kererū might be the best qualified, Madison Kelly says.
Kererū keeping old growth alive
Kererū keeping old growth alive
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ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved