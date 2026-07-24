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EntertainmentJuly 22

Art Seen: James Dignan

"Panorama" is an engrossing show featuring works by New Zealand's first internationally regarded artist, Frances Hodgkins.
Art Seen: James Dignan
Art Seen: James Dignan
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EntertainmentJuly 22

Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead

Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast.
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
EntertainmentJuly 19

Show reflected performers’ long list of accolades

Nick Granville QuartetHanover Hall,Saturday, July 18
Show reflected performers’ long list of accolades
Show reflected performers’ long list of accolades
EntertainmentJuly 17

Gutsy tribute leaves hope for more from skilled team

A tribute evening that delivered a set list as diverse and captivating as the man himself.
Gutsy tribute leaves hope for more from skilled team
Gutsy tribute leaves hope for more from skilled team
EntertainmentJuly 17

Stardust for a comic starman

Duncan Jones’ latest movie adapts a British comic discovered when his dad, David Bowie, was gigging around the world, David Barnett writes.
Stardust for a comic starman
Stardust for a comic starman
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EntertainmentJuly 15

Artist’s age of enlightenment

A journey to discover more about his Anglo-Indian family history has taken Dunedin artist Guy Howard-Smith to the other side of the world.
Artist’s age of enlightenment
Artist’s age of enlightenment
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EntertainmentJuly 15

Fruits of her labour

Rebecca Fox talks to New Zealand actress Morgana O’Reilly about her new film based on her one-woman stage show Stories About My Body.
Fruits of her labour
Fruits of her labour
EntertainmentJuly 15

Art seen: July 16

By James Dignan
Art seen: July 16
Art seen: July 16
EntertainmentJuly 13

From Spielberg to Kidman: Tributes flow for Sir Sam

Actors, directors and world leaders have reacted to the death of New Zealand's Sam Neill.
From Spielberg to Kidman: Tributes flow for Sir Sam
From Spielberg to Kidman: Tributes flow for Sir Sam
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved