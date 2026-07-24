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Entertainment
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Entertainment
July 22
Art Seen: James Dignan
"Panorama" is an engrossing show featuring works by New Zealand's first internationally regarded artist, Frances Hodgkins.
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Entertainment
July 22
Former Dunedin jeweller quits while she is ahead
Nestled in the bush, with noisy birds in the trees and kangaroos hopping around, Debra Fallowfield is living the dream on the Sunshine Coast.
Entertainment
July 19
Show reflected performers’ long list of accolades
Nick Granville QuartetHanover Hall,Saturday, July 18
Entertainment
July 17
Gutsy tribute leaves hope for more from skilled team
A tribute evening that delivered a set list as diverse and captivating as the man himself.
Entertainment
July 17
Stardust for a comic starman
Duncan Jones’ latest movie adapts a British comic discovered when his dad, David Bowie, was gigging around the world, David Barnett writes.
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Entertainment
July 15
Artist’s age of enlightenment
A journey to discover more about his Anglo-Indian family history has taken Dunedin artist Guy Howard-Smith to the other side of the world.
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Entertainment
July 15
Fruits of her labour
Rebecca Fox talks to New Zealand actress Morgana O’Reilly about her new film based on her one-woman stage show Stories About My Body.
Entertainment
July 15
Art seen: July 16
By James Dignan
Entertainment
July 13
From Spielberg to Kidman: Tributes flow for Sir Sam
Actors, directors and world leaders have reacted to the death of New Zealand's Sam Neill.
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved