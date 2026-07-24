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TravelJuly 20

Look up in the big city

Sometimes when we are in a new city as we rush from one site to another we forget to look up
Look up in the big city
Look up in the big city
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TravelJuly 20

Thrills, spills for all the family in Queensland

Whitewater thrills and spills in the heart of the rainforest.
Thrills, spills for all the family in Queensland
Thrills, spills for all the family in Queensland
TravelJuly 13

Walk on the wild side

Lindy Davis discovers a tonic for nature lovers in Western Australia.
Walk on the wild side
Walk on the wild side
TravelJuly 6

Visiting ‘Japan’s Niagara’

Denise Stephens follows a trail through a mossy green forest in the north of Japan.
Visiting ‘Japan’s Niagara’
Visiting ‘Japan’s Niagara’
TravelJune 29

Unexpected in every way

Alexia Santamaria leaves a part of her heart behind in Free State, South Africa.
Unexpected in every way
Unexpected in every way
TravelJune 22

Inspiring hikes (and when to do them)

Hiking is all about the freedom to encounter unfamiliar cultures, spy animals in their natural habitat and savour solitude or the company of other hikers.
Inspiring hikes (and when to do them)
Inspiring hikes (and when to do them)
TravelJune 15

Plucky US city is a revelation

Old-soul Texas meets modern fun in Grapevine.
Plucky US city is a revelation
Plucky US city is a revelation
TravelJune 8

Undiscovered gems of Japan

Travel writer Craig McLachlan goes off the beaten track in Nara prefecture in Japan to discover primeval forests, big Buddahs and ancient temples.
Undiscovered gems of Japan
Undiscovered gems of Japan
TravelJune 1

Arizona: attractions and Americana

Getting his kicks on Route 66, Mike Yardley recommends the Arizona section of the fabled road as it celebrates a major milestone.
Arizona: attractions and Americana
Arizona: attractions and Americana
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
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DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved