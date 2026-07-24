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Travel
Travel
July 20
Look up in the big city
Sometimes when we are in a new city as we rush from one site to another we forget to look up
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Travel
July 20
Thrills, spills for all the family in Queensland
Whitewater thrills and spills in the heart of the rainforest.
Travel
July 13
Walk on the wild side
Lindy Davis discovers a tonic for nature lovers in Western Australia.
Travel
July 6
Visiting ‘Japan’s Niagara’
Denise Stephens follows a trail through a mossy green forest in the north of Japan.
Travel
June 29
Unexpected in every way
Alexia Santamaria leaves a part of her heart behind in Free State, South Africa.
Travel
June 22
Inspiring hikes (and when to do them)
Hiking is all about the freedom to encounter unfamiliar cultures, spy animals in their natural habitat and savour solitude or the company of other hikers.
Travel
June 15
Plucky US city is a revelation
Old-soul Texas meets modern fun in Grapevine.
Travel
June 8
Undiscovered gems of Japan
Travel writer Craig McLachlan goes off the beaten track in Nara prefecture in Japan to discover primeval forests, big Buddahs and ancient temples.
Travel
June 1
Arizona: attractions and Americana
Getting his kicks on Route 66, Mike Yardley recommends the Arizona section of the fabled road as it celebrates a major milestone.
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Christchurch
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National
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Dunedin
July 24
Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks
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Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved