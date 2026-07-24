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North Canterbury

North CanterburyJuly 23

Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course

Opponents of a controversial plan to bulldoze Canterbury's Pegasus Golf Course to make way for hundreds of homes have rallied outside Parliament.
Anna Sargent of RNZ
    Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course
    Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth

    Finding employment, affordable transport, mental health support, recreation and a sense of belonging are key issues for Waimakariri youth, according to a new action plan.
    David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
    Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth
    Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs

    Persistent vandalism of predator traps run by the Hanmer Springs Trapping Group volunteers is undermining the  work being done to restore native birdlife to the community.
    Shelley Topp
    Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs
    Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Pegasus centre to open in October

    Pegasus residents are looking forward to opening their new community centre later this year.
    David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
    Pegasus centre to open in October
    Pegasus centre to open in October
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Ōhoka School donates ‘remarkable time capsule’ to Kaiapoi Library

    A hand bound manuscript written by former pupils of Ōhoka School 83 years ago has been donated to Kaiapoi Library.
    Ōhoka School donates ‘remarkable time capsule’ to Kaiapoi Library
    Ōhoka School donates ‘remarkable time capsule’ to Kaiapoi Library
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award

    Hunters Stream Community Group has received $10 000 from the Westpac Water Care Project to expand a riparian corridor along the stream which runs through farms and lifestyle blocks south-east of Cust.
    Robyn Bristow
    Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award
    Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo

    Two well-known Kaiapoi artists, Christine Watton and Mark Larsen, have shared first prize in a special Kaiapoi-themed art competition held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo.
    Shelley Topp
    Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo
    Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Disc golf course opens in Rangiora

    Disc golf arrives in Rangiora
    John Cosgrove
    Disc golf course opens in Rangiora
    Disc golf course opens in Rangiora
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora

    Knitting is the spark of life
    John Cosgrove
    Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora
    Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Building consent success is commitment

    A building consent can now be issued within 24 hours at Hurunui District Council, a first-of-its-kind service in New Zealand.
    Building consent success is commitment
    Building consent success is commitment
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Stokes wins and extends lead in championship

    Waikuku rally driver Jack Stokes wins Rally Southland to extend his championship lead.
    John Cosgrove
    Stokes wins and extends lead in championship
    Stokes wins and extends lead in championship
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years

    The North Canterbury Dive Club Inc. (NCDC) is turning 50, and it is gearing up to celebrate a half-century of underwater trips, community involvement, and good times with great mates.
    Robyn Bristow
    Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years
    Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years
    North CanterburyJuly 22

    Traditional rivals to meet in North Canterbury Premier rugby final at Kaiapoi on Saturday

    Traditional rivals Glenmark-Cheviot and Kaiapoi will again meet in the Luisetti Seeds North Canterbury rugby grand final on Saturday. Glenmark-Cheviot will be looking for its seventh title in the last ten years and Kaiapoi its third.
    Lindsay Kerr
    Traditional rivals to meet in North Canterbury Premier rugby final at Kaiapoi on Saturday
    Traditional rivals to meet in North Canterbury Premier rugby final at Kaiapoi on Saturday