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North Canterbury
North Canterbury
July 23
Protest outside Parliament against plan to bulldoze Canterbury golf course
Opponents of a controversial plan to bulldoze Canterbury's Pegasus Golf Course to make way for hundreds of homes have rallied outside Parliament.
Anna Sargent of RNZ
North Canterbury
July 22
Employment a key issue for Waimakariri youth
Finding employment, affordable transport, mental health support, recreation and a sense of belonging are key issues for Waimakariri youth, according to a new action plan.
David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
North Canterbury
July 22
Persistent vandalism of traps undermining conservation work in Hanmer Springs
Persistent vandalism of predator traps run by the Hanmer Springs Trapping Group volunteers is undermining the work being done to restore native birdlife to the community.
Shelley Topp
North Canterbury
July 22
Pegasus centre to open in October
Pegasus residents are looking forward to opening their new community centre later this year.
David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter
North Canterbury
July 22
Ōhoka School donates ‘remarkable time capsule’ to Kaiapoi Library
A hand bound manuscript written by former pupils of Ōhoka School 83 years ago has been donated to Kaiapoi Library.
North Canterbury
July 22
Hunters Stream Community Group receives $10 000 environmental award
Hunters Stream Community Group has received $10 000 from the Westpac Water Care Project to expand a riparian corridor along the stream which runs through farms and lifestyle blocks south-east of Cust.
Robyn Bristow
North Canterbury
July 22
Iconic Kaiapoi artists share special award at the 20th anniversary of the Kaiapoi Art Expo
Two well-known Kaiapoi artists, Christine Watton and Mark Larsen, have shared first prize in a special Kaiapoi-themed art competition held to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Corcoran French Kaiapoi Art Expo.
Shelley Topp
North Canterbury
July 22
Disc golf course opens in Rangiora
Disc golf arrives in Rangiora
John Cosgrove
North Canterbury
July 22
Knitting is the spark of life for several Holmwood residents in Ranigora
Knitting is the spark of life
John Cosgrove
North Canterbury
July 22
Building consent success is commitment
A building consent can now be issued within 24 hours at Hurunui District Council, a first-of-its-kind service in New Zealand.
North Canterbury
July 22
Stokes wins and extends lead in championship
Waikuku rally driver Jack Stokes wins Rally Southland to extend his championship lead.
John Cosgrove
North Canterbury
July 22
Five Divers, a paper ad, and a Beer: North Canterbury Dive Club Marks 50 Years
The North Canterbury Dive Club Inc. (NCDC) is turning 50, and it is gearing up to celebrate a half-century of underwater trips, community involvement, and good times with great mates.
Robyn Bristow
North Canterbury
July 22
Traditional rivals to meet in North Canterbury Premier rugby final at Kaiapoi on Saturday
Traditional rivals Glenmark-Cheviot and Kaiapoi will again meet in the Luisetti Seeds North Canterbury rugby grand final on Saturday. Glenmark-Cheviot will be looking for its seventh title in the last ten years and Kaiapoi its third.
Lindsay Kerr
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