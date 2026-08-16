Schools across the Waimakariri electorate are benefiting from significant Government investment into buildings and in-class resources, says Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey.

Since National came into office Mr Doocey says money had been invested not only to improve educational outcomes, but also to keep up with growing population across the Waimakariri.

“We’ve funded nine classrooms at Woodend School, four classrooms at Te Kura o Tuahiwi, provided $1,100,000 to Tuahiwi in redevelopment funding, and funded Learning Support Coordinators at four schools.

“Eighteen schools have received funding for access to a structured literacy intervention teacher, and 13 have received funding for access to a maths intervention teacher, while 12 schools participated in the Maths Acceleration Programme.”

Mr Doocey says from 2028, all schools with Years 1-8 will also have access to a Learning Support Coordinator.

“As local MP I am acutely aware of the growing pains of growth that we are experiencing in the Waimakariri.

“Our schools are not immune to these growing pains and it is therefore important that they remain fit-for purpose as our communities continue to welcome new families.”