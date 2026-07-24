SECTIONS

Netball

NetballJuly 23

Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league

Netball New Zealand has quietly scrapped the final restrictions preventing Silver Ferns and other leading players from pursuing overseas contracts.
Dana Johannsen
Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league
Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league
NetballJuly 23

Poi, Hall cleared to play for Silver Ferns

The Silver Ferns have received a timely boost on the eve of their Commonwealth Games campaign, with two previously injured stars declared fit.
Adam Burns
Poi, Hall cleared to play for Silver Ferns
Poi, Hall cleared to play for Silver Ferns
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 23

Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games

Maddy Gordon caused a conundrum for the Silver Ferns last year.
Kayla Hodge
Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 22

Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games

Hayden Croft picks apart the pieces most people miss.
Kayla Hodge
Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games
Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 19

St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement

It has been a big couple of weeks for secondary school netballers.
St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement
St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 16

Dunedin fourth at U18 championships

Dunedin rounded out a strong week at the national under-18 championships with a top-four finish.
Dunedin fourth at U18 championships
Dunedin fourth at U18 championships
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 13

Taurua has good feeling about Ferns

Noeline Taurua can see a noticeable difference in her players.
Taurua has good feeling about Ferns
Taurua has good feeling about Ferns
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 9

Heffernan on top of her game

Everyone in the South knew Kate Heffernan’s brilliance.
Heffernan on top of her game
Heffernan on top of her game
SUBSCRIBER
NetballJuly 8

A heartfelt plea to the netball powers that be

Dear netball,You are my first love.
A heartfelt plea to the netball powers that be
A heartfelt plea to the netball powers that be
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved