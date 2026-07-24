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Netball
Netball
July 23
Netball NZ scraps final restrictions, questions linger over domestic league
Netball New Zealand has quietly scrapped the final restrictions preventing Silver Ferns and other leading players from pursuing overseas contracts.
Dana Johannsen
Netball
July 23
Poi, Hall cleared to play for Silver Ferns
The Silver Ferns have received a timely boost on the eve of their Commonwealth Games campaign, with two previously injured stars declared fit.
Adam Burns
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Netball
July 23
Gordon refreshed for first Commonwealth Games
Maddy Gordon caused a conundrum for the Silver Ferns last year.
Kayla Hodge
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Netball
July 22
Croft analysing bucket-list moment at Commonwealth Games
Hayden Croft picks apart the pieces most people miss.
Kayla Hodge
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Netball
July 19
St Hilda’s secure first points, Uni Albion A make statement
It has been a big couple of weeks for secondary school netballers.
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Netball
July 16
Dunedin fourth at U18 championships
Dunedin rounded out a strong week at the national under-18 championships with a top-four finish.
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Netball
July 13
Taurua has good feeling about Ferns
Noeline Taurua can see a noticeable difference in her players.
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Netball
July 9
Heffernan on top of her game
Everyone in the South knew Kate Heffernan’s brilliance.
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Netball
July 8
A heartfelt plea to the netball powers that be
Dear netball,You are my first love.
View more
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