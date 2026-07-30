There is concern dropping the speed limit on a road in the Selwyn District to 80km/h will lead to more crashes due to drivers overtaking.

Leeston Rd between Springston and Irwell and Irwell and Doyleston is currently 100km/h. But the Selwyn District Council is looking to lower it to 80km/h.

It is one of 41 roads across the district being considered for speed limit changes.

Ten-year-old Alex Bennett was fatally struck by a car on Leeston Rd in February.

He was crossing the road near his house to check the mail.

Longtime Leeston resident and Leeston Volunteer Fire Brigade member, Grant Clausen, ran his own community survey asking people whether they supported the lower limit.

Of the 1471 people surveyed, only 55 were in favour.

Grant Clausen. Photo: Supplied

“Most were concerned about the frustration and dangerous overtaking that will happen,” Clausen said in his submission to the council hearings panel.

“Speed reduction on Leeston Rd is not required at this stage; in fact, it would be an unsafe action.”

Official submissions to the council showed 155 people opposed the change and 72 supported it.

The panel is chaired by district councillor Aaron McGlinchy, alongside district councillors John Verry and Denise Carrick.

Clausen told the panel he and Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Richie Bee believe most of the crashes on the road had happened at intersections and were caused by “inattentive drivers not stopping or not giving way”.

Clausen said, if the speed was lowered, many of the motorists would use alternate routes.

“I was brought up with a wise saying: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The cost-benefit disclosure statements show it ain’t broke.”

The council’s cost-benefit disclosure statements show crashes between Springston and Irwell are estimated to drop by 31% over a five-year period from 6.6 a year to 1.38, while between Irwell and Doyleston there would be a 28% reduction from one crash to 0.58 a year.

Clausen said to make the road safer, the council would be better off upgrading the signage and road marking at the intersections.

The council previously considered lowering the speed limit in 2018, but community opposition meant it remained at 100km/h.

McGlinchy said the panel will visit the roads being considered before making a recommendation to council in September. A final decision was due to be made on October 14.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you think the Leeston Rd speed limit should be lowered to 80km/h? Send your views in 200 words or less to daniel.alvey@alliedmedia.co.nz