Former Prime Minister Helen Clark says Winston Peters' comments about a Chinese-born Green MP appears to be "inviting a sacking".

On Wednesday, Peters told Lawrence Xu-Nan to "go back to your own country" during a debate in Parliament.

"That's where they lie like a flatfish, but they don't lie like that here, all right?" Peters said.

China has expressed its concerns about the remarks, which have been reported by the South China Morning Post.

Clark on Friday told Morning Report they were "very concerning" on two levels.

"Obviously on the level of an MP who came to New Zealand as a child, who's been here for 32 years ... I mean, this is quite extraordinary and I think sends a chill right around our migrant communities as to whether people are ever actually going to feel part of, and be welcomed in, New Zealand," she said.

"And you're left with this big concern of, can the foreign minister now manage the relationship with that key strategic partner? And the answer has to be, not really."

Clark believed a lot of different considerations would be going through Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's mind.

"Firstly, it seems to me that the behaviour of New Zealand First and of their leader, and of Shane Jones, has for some time been inviting a sacking, inviting a breakup of the coalition, and frankly, so close to an election campaign, that's probably neither here nor there.

"But there's also a point of view which says he's not only inviting sacking, he's inviting attention, so don't give it to him. But actually, in the end if you say nothing you seem complicit.

"When you're speaking in parliament you may think you have a hat on as New Zealand First leader but actually offshore you are going to be seen as the foreign minister and the statements that you make will either give credit to your country or they won't, and we know what the case is here.

"It's extremely difficult but I think that it does invite a sacking and the consequences that flow from that. In the end, you know, others have to be seen to stand for something and not for nothing, and to let this go I think is many steps too far."

Peters has been approached for comment.

In a social media post, Peters earlier said the outrage over his comments proved his point.

"If that offends the pearl clutchers and the communist shills labelling it as 'dangerous' - welcome to New Zealand," he said.