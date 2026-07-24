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Golf
Golf
July 24
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
Reuters
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Golf
July 21
NZ Open boss keen to see major winner Fox back at Millbrook
New Zealand Open boss Michael Glading is confident major winner Ryan Fox will be strolling the fairways at Millbrook before too long.
Hayden Meikle
Golf
July 21
‘Life-changing’ win still sinking in
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is still processing his "life-changing" win at the British Open.
Golf
July 19
Fearless Fox wins British Open thriller at final hole
New Zealand's Ryan Fox played the hole of his life to snatch victory at the 154th British Open after four long and hot days at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, holing a birdie on the 18th hole to take the Claret Jug by one stroke.
Golf
July 19
New Zealand's Ryan Fox wins British Open
Ryan Fox stayed ice cool at the end of four long and hot days at Royal Birkdale to sink a birdie putt on the 18th and win the 154th British Open by a single stroke.
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Golf
July 19
St Clair Saints cap super season
It was worth the wait for the St Clair Saints.
Golf
July 18
Fox surges into second with record round at the Open
Ryan Fox has surged into contention for the British Open title by matching the lowest round in men's major championship history with a brilliant third-round 62.
Golf
July 17
Aussie leads the Open, DeChambeau threatens to pull out
Australia's Lucas Herbert came within a putt of becoming the first golfer to shoot 61 in a men's major as he took a two-shot lead at the British Open although his feat was overshadowed as a charging Bryson DeChambeau was hit with a two-stroke penalty.
Golf
July 17
Suber stuns field to lead at the Open
Debutant Jackson Suber led the British Open with a stunning five-under opening round of 65 today.
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