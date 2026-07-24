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GolfJuly 24

Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends

Ryan Fox returned home to New Zealand on Friday eager to celebrate his British Open triumph with family and friends.
Reuters
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
Fox home to celebrate Open win with family, friends
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GolfJuly 21

NZ Open boss keen to see major winner Fox back at Millbrook

New Zealand Open boss Michael Glading is confident major winner Ryan Fox will be strolling the fairways at Millbrook before too long.
Hayden Meikle
NZ Open boss keen to see major winner Fox back at Millbrook
NZ Open boss keen to see major winner Fox back at Millbrook
GolfJuly 21

‘Life-changing’ win still sinking in

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox is still processing his "life-changing" win at the British Open.
‘Life-changing’ win still sinking in
‘Life-changing’ win still sinking in
GolfJuly 19

Fearless Fox wins British Open thriller at final hole

New Zealand's Ryan Fox played the hole of his life to snatch victory at the 154th British Open after four long and hot days at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, holing a birdie on the 18th hole to take the Claret Jug by one stroke.
Fearless Fox wins British Open thriller at final hole
Fearless Fox wins British Open thriller at final hole
GolfJuly 19

New Zealand's Ryan Fox wins British Open

Ryan Fox stayed ice cool at the end of four long and hot days at Royal Birkdale to sink a birdie putt on the 18th and win the 154th British Open by a single stroke.
New Zealand's Ryan Fox wins British Open
New Zealand's Ryan Fox wins British Open
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GolfJuly 19

St Clair Saints cap super season

It was worth the wait for the St Clair Saints.
St Clair Saints cap super season
St Clair Saints cap super season
GolfJuly 18

Fox surges into second with record round at the Open

Ryan Fox has surged into contention for the British Open title by matching the lowest round in men's major championship history with a brilliant third-round 62.
Fox surges into second with record round at the Open
Fox surges into second with record round at the Open
GolfJuly 17

Aussie leads the Open, DeChambeau threatens to pull out

Australia's Lucas Herbert came within a putt of becoming the first golfer to shoot 61 in a men's major as he took a two-shot lead at the British Open although his feat was overshadowed as a charging Bryson DeChambeau was hit with a two-stroke penalty.
Aussie leads the Open, DeChambeau threatens to pull out
Aussie leads the Open, DeChambeau threatens to pull out
GolfJuly 17

Suber stuns field to lead at the Open

Debutant Jackson Suber led the British Open with a stunning five-under opening round of 65 today.
Suber stuns field to lead at the Open
Suber stuns field to lead at the Open
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