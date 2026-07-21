New Zealand Open boss Michael Glading is confident major winner Ryan Fox will be strolling the fairways at Millbrook before too long. Fox has not played his home Open in Arrowtown since 2020 as he usually has a bigger tour event with just a little more money and status at the same time. But the Kiwi No 1, the talk of the golfing world after storming to victory in the British Open at Royal Birkdale on Monday, has always emphasised a desire to win his national tournament. “He has told me many times he wants to play in the New Zealand Open again,” tournament director Michael Glading said. “It’s definitely on his wishlist, and winning his national Open is definitely a priority for him.” Glading, who has had a long relationship with Fox and speaks glowingly about him, said it was too soon to hit up the 39-year-old star about a future commitment but those conversations would be had. “I really believe playing in the New Zealand Open is a high priority for Ryan. “He’s always said that to me. And what you see from Ryan is what you get.” Fox actually missed the cut when he last played at the New Zealand Open, when it was shared across Millbrook and The Hills, in 2020. He has twice tied for sixth, in 2017 and 2014, and twice tied for 11th, in 2019 and 2016. Golfers crave big titles and big money but the classiest ones also take their national tournament seriously, and often rate winning it on a par with anything else. Glading highlighted the emotions shown by Daniel Hillier when he won at Millbrook this year, and suspected that would have further lit a fire in Fox to win the New Zealand Open. “I’ve talked to him about it every year. But every year he’s been climbing the ladder so it’s become more and more difficult, and the obstacles have got bigger. “There’s always been a conflicting tournament. Last year, we clashed with a $20 million tournament. And Ryan said to me, ‘Look, I’m 38 years old’, as he was last year. ‘I’ve got to make the most of it. I’ve got to play.’ “And I was like, Foxy, I get it. Don’t worry, mate. I fully understand. “But I guess it’s a different conversation now. Winning the British Open means he can play in any tournament he wants to whenever he wants to. “ I will definitely let the dust settle before I find out what he’s thinking. But he will be able to reshape his schedule as suits him now, which is fantastic.” Glading watched Fox’s charge to glory in awe. The burly New Zealander fired a final-round 68, after his stunning 62 in the third, and got his hands on the Claret Jug with a wonderful birdie on the final hole. “It was overwhelming, really’’ Glading said. “It seemed bizarre to be sitting in front of the TV in the small hours of the morning with a tear in your eye. It was that emotional. It’s just phenomenal. “The interesting thing is I texted Ryan at the start of the week just to wish him luck, and he came back and said he was striking it well and he loved the golf course and was feeling good. “He’s not normally like that. He’s normally very self-effacing but he sounded quite confident going into the week, and that was a good sign. “Ryan’s biggest asset is his attitude. He doesn’t let anything get down on him. “If he has a bad shot or a bad break or a bad round, life goes on for him. He obviously loves the game, but he doesn’t treat it as life and death. And I think that’s a really healthy attitude to have.” Glading was also delighted to see rising New Zealander Kazuma Kobori finish T28 at the British Open. Equally, it was “really great” to see Lucas Herbert tie for sixth. Herbert qualified for Royal Birkdale with a runner-up finish at the New Zealand Open this year, and his performance validated the Royal & Ancient club’s decision to offer that qualifying spot to the New Zealand tournament, Glading said. That deal is negotiated each year and Glading is confident it will be renewed for 2027.