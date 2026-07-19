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Hayden Meikle
hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz
Latest
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Golf
July 19
St Clair Saints cap super season
It was worth the wait for the St Clair Saints.
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Sport
July 17
It’s not coming home but World Cup still thrills
Four more years of hurt, even for those of us who are not English but who want to see the Three Lions bring it home.
Rugby
July 16
Vaa’i shifts to blindside in major change
Tupou Vaa’i is a blindside again, Quinn Tupaea has grabbed a contested jersey, and Josh Moorby is rewarded for a strong debut.
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Rugby
July 14
Late try ends Baby Blacks’ title hopes
Two Otago props scored tries, but it was not enough for the New Zealand under-20 team to avoid defeat in the Junior World Championship semifinal in Georgia yesterday.
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Football
July 14
Who will win and why (spoiler alert: it’s coming home...)
And then there were four. Sports editor Hayden Meikle offers this guide to a couple of intriguing World Cup clashes that might be too close to call.
Rugby
July 14
Blues confirm Millar signing
The Blues finally made it official yesterday.
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Sport
July 13
Thunder fight back to share doubleheader
Ice hockey can be an unpredictable sport.
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Rugby
July 12
Holmes converts late try to deny Matatū victory
They might still be top of the table but Matatū are not the team everybody is taking about.
Rugby
July 11
Kaikorai, Harbour locked in for Dunedin final rematch
There will be a familiar look to the Dunedin division 1 club rugby final next week.
Rugby
July 11
Kaikorai, Harbour locked in for premier final rematch
There will be a familiar look to the Dunedin division 1 club rugby final next week.
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