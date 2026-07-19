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Hayden Meikle
hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

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GolfJuly 19

St Clair Saints cap super season

It was worth the wait for the St Clair Saints.
St Clair Saints cap super season
St Clair Saints cap super season
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SportJuly 17

It’s not coming home but World Cup still thrills

Four more years of hurt, even for those of us who are not English but who want to see the Three Lions bring it home.
It’s not coming home but World Cup still thrills
It’s not coming home but World Cup still thrills
RugbyJuly 16

Vaa’i shifts to blindside in major change

Tupou Vaa’i is a blindside again, Quinn Tupaea has grabbed a contested jersey, and Josh Moorby is rewarded for a strong debut.
Vaa’i shifts to blindside in major change
Vaa’i shifts to blindside in major change
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RugbyJuly 14

Late try ends Baby Blacks’ title hopes

Two Otago props scored tries, but it was not enough for the New Zealand under-20 team to avoid defeat in the Junior World Championship semifinal in Georgia yesterday.
Late try ends Baby Blacks’ title hopes
Late try ends Baby Blacks’ title hopes
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FootballJuly 14

Who will win and why (spoiler alert: it’s coming home...)

And then there were four. Sports editor Hayden Meikle offers this guide to a couple of intriguing World Cup clashes that might be too close to call.
Who will win and why (spoiler alert: it’s coming home...)
Who will win and why (spoiler alert: it’s coming home...)
RugbyJuly 14

Blues confirm Millar signing

The Blues finally made it official yesterday.
Blues confirm Millar signing
Blues confirm Millar signing
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SportJuly 13

Thunder fight back to share doubleheader

Ice hockey can be an unpredictable sport.
Thunder fight back to share doubleheader
Thunder fight back to share doubleheader
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RugbyJuly 12

Holmes converts late try to deny Matatū victory

They might still be top of the table but Matatū are not the team everybody is taking about.
Holmes converts late try to deny Matatū victory
Holmes converts late try to deny Matatū victory
RugbyJuly 11

Kaikorai, Harbour locked in for Dunedin final rematch

There will be a familiar look to the Dunedin division 1 club rugby final next week.
RugbyJuly 11

Kaikorai, Harbour locked in for premier final rematch

There will be a familiar look to the Dunedin division 1 club rugby final next week.