Hooker Codie Taylor will return from injury to become the third different All Blacks captain in the third game of the Greatest Rivalry tour.

Taylor has been given the captaincy for the first time in his 110th game for the All Blacks.

He leads a side against the Bulls at 5am on Sunday (NZ time) that can broadly be considered second-string, but also offers an opportunity for strong candidates for the opening test against the Springboks to get game time.

Taylor would normally be a guaranteed selection for the first-choice XV, but needs to get some metres in his legs after limping off with a calf injury just 30 minutes into the victory over Ireland at Eden Park.

“Huge congratulations to Codie on his first All Blacks captaincy,” coach Dave Rennie said.

“He is a top man and has done a great job leading this tour group.

“This is a proud moment for an All Blacks centurion who has made a massive contribution to this team as a player and a leader.”

Veteran lock Patrick Tuipolotu captained the All Blacks in the opening game of the tour, against the Stormers, and loose forward Luke Jacobson did the honours in the 54-0 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.

Test captain Ardie Savea joined the squad late and will make his tour debut in the opening test.

Either side of Taylor for the clash against the Bulls in Pretoria are two props also making their first appearances of the tour.

Xavier Numia, who made his test debut in the season opener against France, is likely keeping the No 1 jersey warm for the in-form Ethan de Groot.

At tighthead, however, there will be keen interest in how the classy but injury-prone Tyrel Lomax goes, as the tighthead spot is a bit more open.

Tuipolotu joins Highlanders star Fabian Holland in the second row, and loose forwards Peter Lakai, Anton Segner and Simon Parker resume their combination from the opening tour game.

Cortez Ratima, backing up from a bench stint against the Sharks, is joined by incoming Highlanders first five Josh Jacomb in the inside backs, and seasoned hands Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane form the midfield.

Beauden Barrett started the tour at first five but will play fullback against the Bulls, behind wingers Leroy Carter and Josh Moorby.

The bench contains five other players — Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Emoni Narawa — who played on Wednesday.

“The Bulls have consistently been South Africa’s best franchise side, making the United Rugby Championship finals in four of the last five years,” Rennie said.

“Loftus Versfeld is one of the most formidable rugby grounds in the world, so we are aware of the challenge in front of us and excited at what lies ahead.

“This is also our final hit-out before the first test against the Springboks. There is healthy competition for test spots so this is another opportunity for players to put their hands up for selection.”

The All Blacks have played at Loftus Versfeld (and the former Eastern Sports Ground) 16 times since 1928, including six tests against the Springboks. They also played Scotland there at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

All Blacks

To play Bulls

Beauden Barrett, Leroy Carter, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby, Josh Jacomb, Cortez Ratima, Peter Lakai, Anton Segner, Simon Parker, Patrick Tuipolotu, Fabian Holland, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor (captain), Xavier Numia. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Siale Lauaki, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Emoni Narawa.