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Otago
Otago
July 24
Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved
Slower speed limits for state highways have been approved in Central and North Otago.
Central Otago
July 23
Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
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North Otago
July 23
Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
Jules Chin
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Queenstown
July 23
ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
Tracey Roxburgh
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Central Otago
July 23
Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection.
Carys Trotter
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Central Otago
July 23
Community checks out Te Puna Mahara
The opening of Te Puna Mahara, the Cromwell Memorial Events Centre at the weekend was the first opportunity for people to get a look inside the $48 million building,
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Central Otago
July 23
Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
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Carys Trotter
South Otago
July 23
Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.
Nick Brook
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Central Otago
July 23
“A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers
The Ida Valley Winter Art Show has wrapped up another successful year, drawing crowds, celebrating emerging talent, and helping raising funds for the region’s young farmers.
Carys Trotter
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Central Otago
July 23
Four off to Norway to curl
Four young curlers from Maniototo have been selected to attend a World Curling Association development camp in Norway in August.
South Otago
July 23
Scones spread scam safety
Clutha residents were urged to think twice before trusting unexpected phone calls and online messages at an Age Concern Otago Scam & Scones awareness seminar in Balclutha on Monday
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 23
Black gold go for World Champs
Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.
Nick Brook
South Otago
July 23
Team effort behind community award
More than a decade of involvement with the Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club has earned Kirsty Nicol a Clutha District Council Community Services Award.
Nick Brook
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