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Otago

OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved

Slower speed limits for state highways have been approved in Central and North Otago.
    Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved
    Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved
    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’

    The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
    Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
    Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
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    North OtagoJuly 23

    Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident

    An Oamaru volunteer firefighter nearly killed in an accident last year will be the first New Zealander to compete in a unique international firefighting competition in Italy.
    Jules Chin
    Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
    Firefighter defies the odds after ‘miraculously’ surviving accident
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    QueenstownJuly 23

    ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward

    The woman behind a Parliamentary petition calling for volunteer firefighters across New Zealand to have the same ACC coverage as their paid counterparts says she is “delighted” the member’s Bill was on Thursday pulled from the biscuit tin in Wellington.
    Tracey Roxburgh
    ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
    ACC coverage for volunteer firefighters takes ‘significant’ step forward
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell

    Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection.
    Carys Trotter
    Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
    Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Community checks out Te Puna Mahara

    The opening of Te Puna Mahara, the Cromwell Memorial Events Centre at the weekend was the first opportunity for people to get a look inside the $48 million building,
    Community checks out Te Puna Mahara
    Community checks out Te Puna Mahara
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month

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    Carys Trotter
    Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
    Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens

    Twenty-three people, including nine children, became New Zealand citizens at a ceremony at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre in Balclutha on Monday.
    Nick Brook
    Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
    Clutha ceremony welcomes new citizens
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    “A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers

    The Ida Valley Winter Art Show has wrapped up another successful year, drawing crowds, celebrating emerging talent, and helping raising funds for the region’s young farmers.
    Carys Trotter
    “A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers
    “A roaring success”: Art show celebrates new talent and raises funds for farmers
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Four off to Norway to curl

    Four young curlers from Maniototo have been selected to attend a World Curling Association development camp in Norway in August.
    Four off to Norway to curl
    Four off to Norway to curl
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Scones spread scam safety

    Clutha residents were urged to think twice before trusting unexpected phone calls and online messages at an Age Concern Otago Scam & Scones awareness seminar in Balclutha on Monday
    Nick Brook
    Scones spread scam safety
    Scones spread scam safety
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Black gold go for World Champs

    Six Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club riders are in Brisbane this week representing New Zealand at the 2026 BMX World Championships.
    Nick Brook
    Black gold go for World Champs
    Black gold go for World Champs
    South OtagoJuly 23

    Team effort behind community award

    More than a decade of involvement with the Kaitangata Black Gold BMX Club has earned Kirsty Nicol a Clutha District Council Community Services Award.
    Nick Brook
    Team effort behind community award
    Team effort behind community award