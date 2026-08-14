This year’s NZ Open hit an above-par result in economic returns for Queenstown and New Zealand tourism as a whole. According to independent research agency YouGov, this year’s tournament at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort, generated almost $10 million a day in economic impact. Held from February 26 to March 1, the total economic impact was $33.9m, $12.2m of which came from international visitors. By comparison, last year’s tournament generated a net economic impact of $12.3m for New Zealand, and $23m in direct economic impact for the Queenstown region. Tournament chairman John Hart said the results highlighted the continued evolution of the open into a “truly world-class” sporting and entertainment event. “The New Zealand Open continues to grow in every sense — from the crowds at Millbrook, and the global broadcast audience, through to the economic and community impact we are able to deliver,” Mr Hart said. “To achieve these results says a great deal about the strength of the tournament and the support we continue to receive from fans, partners, volunteers and the wider community.” Mr Hart said Millbrook continued to be an “extraordinary host” for the tournament — the open last year committed to Millbrook until at least 2032 — and an integral part of what made it so special. “The quality of the golf-course presentation, the stunning backdrop of the resort and wider Queenstown region create a truly world-class environment for players, fans and broadcast audiences alike. “Millbrook has helped elevate the New Zealand Open into one of the most unique and recognisable tournaments in world golf.” While crowd numbers were down slightly this year — YouGov said more than 32,000 fans attended the 105th tournament, compared to 34,199 last year — as were bed nights in the Queenstown Lakes (40,000 down from 45,000) — the 2026 edition also boasted the largest single-day crowd experienced in recent tournament history. The 2026 edition was eventually won by Wellingtonian Daniel Hillier, who became the first New Zealander in nine years to lift the Brodie Breeze Trophy. His efforts kept eyeballs glued to TV screens — domestic television audiences across Sky Sport and Sky Open increased by 23%, while there was a “measurable global audience” of 4.6m viewers across more than 100 countries and 38 markets. Last year’s global TV audience was reported to be 7.4m in over 90 countries Separately, the open generated 157m global social media impressions this year, up from 130m last year. On the ground, the New Zealand Open Charitable Trust raised more than $80,000 throughout this year’s tournament, and distributed more than $50,000 back into local community initiatives, while more than 50,000 single-use bottles were eliminated during the event, and over 13 tonnes of waste were diverted from landfill. The 106th New Zealand Open will be played at Millbrook on February 25-28 next year. tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz