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Basketball
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Basketball
July 22
Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga
The Tauranga Whai dispatched an understrength Otago Nuggets 107-66 on their home court last night.
Adrian Seconi
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Basketball
July 21
Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber
Nothing to gain. Nothing to lose.
Adrian Seconi
Basketball
July 16
Nuggets seal spot in playoffs
Welcome to the playoffs.
Basketball
July 16
Nuggets lock in playoffs spot with win over Hawks
The Otago Nuggets have locked in a spot in the NBL playoffs with a game to spare.
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Basketball
July 15
Moller returns as Nuggets chase revenge over Hawks
Otago Nuggets forward Craig Moller will suit up for his side’s final home game this season.
Basketball
July 14
Hoiho to open Tauihi campaign against the Pouākai
New Zealand’s premier women’s basketball competition will tip off with the Tauranga Whai hosting the Northern Kāhu in Tauranga on September 25.
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Basketball
July 12
Nuggets down leaders to push for playoffs
They are top of the table for a reason.
Basketball
July 12
Nuggets hold on against Tuatara in Auckland thriller
They are top of the table for a reason.
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Basketball
July 10
Nuggets take step towards playoffs after holding off Bulls
Talk about drama.
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