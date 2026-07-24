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BasketballJuly 22

Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga

The Tauranga Whai dispatched an understrength Otago Nuggets 107-66 on their home court last night.
Adrian Seconi
Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga
Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga
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BasketballJuly 21

Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber

Nothing to gain. Nothing to lose.
Adrian Seconi
Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber
Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber
BasketballJuly 16

Nuggets seal spot in playoffs

Welcome to the playoffs.
Nuggets seal spot in playoffs
Nuggets seal spot in playoffs
BasketballJuly 16

Nuggets lock in playoffs spot with win over Hawks

The Otago Nuggets have locked in a spot in the NBL playoffs with a game to spare.
Nuggets lock in playoffs spot with win over Hawks
Nuggets lock in playoffs spot with win over Hawks
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BasketballJuly 15

Moller returns as Nuggets chase revenge over Hawks

Otago Nuggets forward Craig Moller will suit up for his side’s final home game this season.
Moller returns as Nuggets chase revenge over Hawks
Moller returns as Nuggets chase revenge over Hawks
BasketballJuly 14

Hoiho to open Tauihi campaign against the Pouākai

New Zealand’s premier women’s basketball competition will tip off with the Tauranga Whai hosting the Northern Kāhu in Tauranga on September 25.
Hoiho to open Tauihi campaign against the Pouākai
Hoiho to open Tauihi campaign against the Pouākai
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BasketballJuly 12

Nuggets down leaders to push for playoffs

They are top of the table for a reason.
Nuggets down leaders to push for playoffs
Nuggets down leaders to push for playoffs
BasketballJuly 12

Nuggets hold on against Tuatara in Auckland thriller

They are top of the table for a reason.
Nuggets hold on against Tuatara in Auckland thriller
Nuggets hold on against Tuatara in Auckland thriller
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BasketballJuly 10

Nuggets take step towards playoffs after holding off Bulls

Talk about drama.
Nuggets take step towards playoffs after holding off Bulls
Nuggets take step towards playoffs after holding off Bulls
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