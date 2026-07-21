NBL Tauranga, 7pm Otago Nuggets: Alain Louis, Tyson Thata-Paese, Buay Tuach, Ethan Rusbatch, Craig Moller, Isaac Miller-Jose, Zach McKenzie, Caleb Smiler, Oak Chisholm, Patrick Tipene, Harry Bezett, Fred Oppenhuis. Tauranga Whai (possible): Nic Stoddart, Taine Murray, Reuben Te Rangi, Jordan Ngatai, Anzac Rissetto, Kiani Saxon, Jayden Bezzant, Cole Hopoi, Jett Thompson, Michael Wade, Geordie Hoeata, Joshua Kelly. Nothing to gain. Nothing to lose. The Otago Nuggets will roll out their bench players for a few more minutes than usual during tonight’s game against the Whai in Tauranga. Regardless of the outcome, the Nuggets will finish fifth and will play the fourth-ranked team, which is shaping up to be the Wellington Saints, in the first round of the NBL playoffs next week. The match is vital for the Whai, however. They are still battling for the final spot in the playoffs. They are fresh from a 107-95 loss to the Saints in Wellington. However, Taine Murray poured in 44 points in that game, including 10 three-pointers in a hot night from beyond the arc. He will be one to watch. The Nuggets will be missing two regulars. Veteran forward/guard Matthew Bardsley will stay behind in Dunedin to spend some time with his young family, while promising youngster Toby Hunt is ill. That means Harry Bezett and Fred Oppenhuis join the squad and there is every chance they will get some court time. Nuggets coach Jeff Sparrow said they were preparing for the game as if it had meaning. “But that being said, there’s potential I use my bench heavily,’’ Sparrow said. “We'll figure that out when we get up there. But we're preparing as we always do.’’ Star forward Craig Moller missed the win against the Auckland Tuatara earlier this month with a tight hamstring, so he is a player who might get a longer stint on the bench. “That will be a game-time decision. I don’t want to put anything in their heads that changes their preparation. “I want us to stay edgy and keep our consistency.’’ The Nuggets have won four of their past five games to secure a playoff spot, and they have built some momentum they will be reluctant to let slide. The campaign did stall mid-season, although Sparrow views that part of the season differently. “I don't think just because we took a couple late losses that we lost our momentum. “If you're a mentally weak team that's not invested and connected, momentum is a real thing. But through the wins and the losses, we've gotten better. “So for us, it's just keeping the approach of the day-to-day as strong as possible. Whether we win or lose [tonight], it's really not going to have any bearing on how mentally tough we've been from the start.” Friday night’s game between the Manawatū Jets and the Franklin Bulls in Palmerston North could have a big bearing on who secures that sixth playoff spot. A win will lift the Jets to eight wins and make them hard to dislodge. They also shape as a scary playoff opponent. The Webster brothers, Corey and Tai, form a lethal guard line that includes import Kaden Sand, while forward Jama Poplar jun is good for 20 points and 10 rebounds most nights.