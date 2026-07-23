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Adrian Seconi

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RugbyJuly 23

Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence

Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra this afternoon.
Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
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CricketJuly 23

Former Otago batter thumps world record

Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback.
Former Otago batter thumps world record
Former Otago batter thumps world record
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CricketJuly 22

West Indies hold on to win dead rubber

It felt like Jacob Duffy might help the Black Caps steal another win against the West Indies for a brief moment.
West Indies hold on to win dead rubber
West Indies hold on to win dead rubber
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BasketballJuly 22

Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga

The Tauranga Whai dispatched an understrength Otago Nuggets 107-66 on their home court last night.
Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga
Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga
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RugbyJuly 22

Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game

Otago have named two All Blacks in their pack for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury in Alexandra tomorrow.
Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game
Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game
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BasketballJuly 21

Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber

Nothing to gain. Nothing to lose.
Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber
Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber
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RugbyJuly 21

All Blacks lock Fabian Holland poised to return to play

We can all breathe out again — Fabian Holland is back.
All Blacks lock Fabian Holland poised to return to play
All Blacks lock Fabian Holland poised to return to play
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SportJuly 20

Duncan cements third place in overall WMX standings

Courtney Duncan is back on the podium.
Duncan cements third place in overall WMX standings
Duncan cements third place in overall WMX standings