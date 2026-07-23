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Adrian Seconi
Latest
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Rugby
July 23
Otago coach expecting ‘torrid’ Shield defence
Otago have made three late changes for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra this afternoon.
SUBSCRIBER
Cricket
July 23
Former Otago batter thumps world record
Former Otago batter Andrew Hore might want to start considering his comeback.
SUBSCRIBER
Cricket
July 22
West Indies hold on to win dead rubber
It felt like Jacob Duffy might help the Black Caps steal another win against the West Indies for a brief moment.
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Basketball
July 22
Understrength Nuggets clobbered by the Whai in Tauranga
The Tauranga Whai dispatched an understrength Otago Nuggets 107-66 on their home court last night.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 22
Otago boost pack ahead of Ranfurly Shield game
Otago have named two All Blacks in their pack for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury in Alexandra tomorrow.
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Basketball
July 21
Otago Nuggets staying focused ahead of dead rubber
Nothing to gain. Nothing to lose.
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Rugby
July 21
All Blacks lock Fabian Holland poised to return to play
We can all breathe out again — Fabian Holland is back.
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Sport
July 20
Duncan cements third place in overall WMX standings
Courtney Duncan is back on the podium.