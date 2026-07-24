GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Central Otago
Central Otago
July 23
Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection.
Carys Trotter
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Community checks out Te Puna Mahara
The opening of Te Puna Mahara, the Cromwell Memorial Events Centre at the weekend was the first opportunity for people to get a look inside the $48 million building,
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
gg
Carys Trotter
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Four off to Norway to curl
Four young curlers from Maniototo have been selected to attend a World Curling Association development camp in Norway in August.
Central Otago
July 23
Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family
Central Otago couple Haley and Johnny van Leeuwen have taken over ownership of the Linger & Die mountain bike event, purchasing the race from long time founder Phil Oliver, who has run the event for over two decades.
Carys Trotter
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 23
Teacher and student duo shine on world stage
Cromwell and Queenstown martial arts instructor Kman McEvoy (61) proves he practises what he preaches as he returns home from the 2026 World Taekwon-Do Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea, with a gold meal in Sparring and a Silver in Patterns.
Carys Trotter
Central Otago
July 23
'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
Sir Sam was a vocal opponent of Aussie company Santana Minerals' fast-tracked Bendigo-Ophir mine.
Central Otago
July 21
One dead, two injured after crash near Clyde
One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash near Clyde in Central Otago.
Central Otago
July 21
Black ice prompts call for caution on roads
Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads in parts of the region owing to black ice this morning.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 20
Short closures for long shots at feral goats
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will be closing State Highway 8 between Cromwell and Clyde Dam this Sunday, between 8am and 9am, for important pest control work to be carried out.
John Lewis
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 20
Fish & Game wants ORC to stop CODC’s Local Bill to set minimum flows on the Manuherikia River
Fish & Game has asked the regional council to oppose CODC’s development of a Local Bill to set a minimum flow for the Manuherekia River and secure land/easements for Falls Dam.
SUBSCRIBER
Central Otago
July 19
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
A day that "exceeded expectations in every way" — that's how the opening of Cromwell's new $45.8 million memorial events centre, Te Puna Mahara, went according to Central Otago District Council's community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall's official opening on Saturday.
Carys Trotter
View more