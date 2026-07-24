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Central Otago

Central OtagoJuly 23

Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’

The Maniototo community is mourning the death of Senior Constable Andrew “Jess” Owens, Ranfurly’s sole charge police officer.
    Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
    Ranfurly policeman ‘one of the very best’
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell

    Cromwell’s monthly Kai Connect event brought locals together again this week, dishing up chicken laksa and rockstar potatoes alongside hearty community connection.
    Carys Trotter
    Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
    Keeping community warm: Another delicious delivery for Kai Connect Cromwell
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Community checks out Te Puna Mahara

    The opening of Te Puna Mahara, the Cromwell Memorial Events Centre at the weekend was the first opportunity for people to get a look inside the $48 million building,
    Community checks out Te Puna Mahara
    Community checks out Te Puna Mahara
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month

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    Carys Trotter
    Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
    Frock up for good: The Finery’s Charity Gala set to shine next month
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Four off to Norway to curl

    Four young curlers from Maniototo have been selected to attend a World Curling Association development camp in Norway in August.
    Four off to Norway to curl
    Four off to Norway to curl
    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family

    Central Otago couple Haley and Johnny van Leeuwen have taken over ownership of the Linger & Die mountain bike event, purchasing the race from long time founder Phil Oliver, who has run the event for over two decades.
    Carys Trotter
    Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family
    Passing the torch: Linger & Die event hands over to local family
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    Central OtagoJuly 23

    Teacher and student duo shine on world stage

    Cromwell and Queenstown martial arts instructor Kman McEvoy (61) proves he practises what he preaches as he returns home from the 2026 World Taekwon-Do Championships in Gimcheon, South Korea, with a gold meal in Sparring and a Silver in Patterns.
    Carys Trotter
    Teacher and student duo shine on world stage
    Teacher and student duo shine on world stage
    Central OtagoJuly 23

    'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted

    Sir Sam was a vocal opponent of Aussie company Santana Minerals' fast-tracked Bendigo-Ophir mine.
    'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
    'Sam effect': Donations for anti-mine group boosted
    Central OtagoJuly 21

    One dead, two injured after crash near Clyde

    One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash near Clyde in Central Otago.
    One dead, two injured after crash near Clyde
    One dead, two injured after crash near Clyde
    Central OtagoJuly 21

    Black ice prompts call for caution on roads

    Motorists are being urged to take care on the roads in parts of the region owing to black ice this morning.
    Black ice prompts call for caution on roads
    Black ice prompts call for caution on roads
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    Central OtagoJuly 20

    Short closures for long shots at feral goats

    New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will be closing State Highway 8 between Cromwell and Clyde Dam this Sunday, between 8am and 9am, for important pest control work to be carried out.
    John Lewis
    Short closures for long shots at feral goats
    Short closures for long shots at feral goats
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    Central OtagoJuly 20

    Fish & Game wants ORC to stop CODC’s Local Bill to set minimum flows on the Manuherikia River

    Fish & Game has asked the regional council to oppose CODC’s development of a Local Bill to set a minimum flow for the Manuherekia River and secure land/easements for Falls Dam.
    Fish & Game wants ORC to stop CODC’s Local Bill to set minimum flows on the Manuherikia River
    Fish & Game wants ORC to stop CODC’s Local Bill to set minimum flows on the Manuherikia River
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    Central OtagoJuly 19

    Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors

    A day that "exceeded expectations in every way" — that's how the opening of Cromwell's new $45.8 million memorial events centre, Te Puna Mahara, went according to Central Otago District Council's community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall's official opening on Saturday.
    Carys Trotter
    Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
    Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors