CODCThe newly reopened Little Valley Road bridge, restored after an eight-month rehabilitation project ahead of its reopening on 31 July 2026. Photo: Supplied Normal traffic routes have returned to Alexandra following the reopening of the Little Valley Rd bridge last Friday, after Central Otago District Council completed an extensive refurbishment of the 120-year-old structure. Reopening the bridge, a vital connection for residents, farmers and emergency services crossing the Manuherikia River, ended eight months of major rehabilitation work. The project was carried out by Breen Construction. The council said the result was a safer, more resilient crossing that would serve the district for decades to come. Throughout the works, a temporary bailey bridge at the Linger and Die Reserve provided an effective detour option for motorists, while weight restrictions were placed on traffic using the original crossing. Roading manager Paul Fleet said he and his team were really pleased with reaching a successful end to the lengthy project. CODCThe newly reopened Little Valley Road bridge, restored after an eight-month rehabilitation project. Photo: Supplied “While dealing with the bridge’s unexpected surprises took extra time, the result is a restored structure that’s built to last,” Mr Fleet said. “We want to thank everyone in Alexandra for their patience while we got this important work done. Final inspections and safety checks were carried out in the lead-up to the reopening, giving the council confidence in the bridge’s long-term durability ahead of its return to public use. Motorists will also notice normal routes restored around the town centre. Drivers are no longer required to divert via Tabert, Walton, or Rivers Ststo avoid the bridge during construction. Attention now turns to the temporary infrastructure that supported the detour. Decommissioning and removal of the bailey bridge at the reserve began on Monday the site will undergo full reinstatement once the temporary structure has been cleared. CODCThe newly refurbished Little Valley Road bridge, restored after an eight-month rehabilitation project ahead of its reopening on 31 July 2026. Photo: Supplied Walton St residents also saw the return of full on-street parking.temporary parking restrictions introduced during the works have been lifted. The council has thanked the Alexandra community, local landowners and drivers for their patience throughout the project.