SECTIONS

Food & Wine

SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 21

Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10

News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 21

Creamy tomato and white bean soup

With the Dunedin winter well and truly here, and a new baby in tow we have been relying on meal prep, soups, and slow cooker recipes.
Creamy tomato and white bean soup
Creamy tomato and white bean soup
SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 21

Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes

Golden, crisp and packed with flavour, these roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes are guaranteed to disappear quickly
Alison Lambert
Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 21

Brewers to celebrate 20 years of guild

On November 21, 2006, Richard Emerson, from his Dunedin brewery, sent off the papers to create the Brewers’ Guild of New Zealand.
Brewers to celebrate 20 years of guild
Brewers to celebrate 20 years of guild
SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 21

Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work

In the first of a series on Otago’s Michelin starred chefs, Rebecca Fox asks Paul Froggatt from Essence, the little known (until this month) luxury restaurant in Queenstown, which recently achieved two Michelin stars, about his food journey.
Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work
Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work
Food & WineJuly 17

Saving the best til last

Using up the leftover veges in the fridge can be the cue for some friendly, homely cooking, Nigel Slater writes.
Saving the best til last
Saving the best til last
Food & WineJuly 15

Timed to perfection

Tat Eftby describes herself as the “arch procrasti-baker’’ - someone who will bake to avoid everything from doing the dishes to writing a will.
Timed to perfection
Timed to perfection
SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 14

The right start

I have never been much of a breakfast eater but believe in food for medicinal purposes as much as pleasure, writes
The right start
The right start
SUBSCRIBER
Food & WineJuly 14

Brown butter pear cake

Fresh pears and nutty brown butter are a perfect match in this simple, comforting cake.
Brown butter pear cake
Brown butter pear cake
Latest News
1
ChristchurchJuly 24

Farmer answers police call to rescue elderly fisherman

2
CanterburyJuly 24

No bridge too far for Hooker Valley designer

3
NationalJuly 24

‘Influential’ public servant Dame Helene Quilter dies

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinJuly 24

Jobs to go as beloved Dunedin bookshop shrinks

5
OtagoJuly 24

Slower speed limits for Otago highways approved