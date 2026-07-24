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Food & Wine
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Food & Wine
July 21
Kiwi wines in the London Wine Fair Icon Chardonnay Tasting top 10
News recently landed on my desk of the results at the Otago legs of the 2026 Tonnellerie de Mercurey Young Winemaker of the Year.
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Food & Wine
July 21
Creamy tomato and white bean soup
With the Dunedin winter well and truly here, and a new baby in tow we have been relying on meal prep, soups, and slow cooker recipes.
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Food & Wine
July 21
Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
Golden, crisp and packed with flavour, these roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes are guaranteed to disappear quickly
Alison Lambert
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Food & Wine
July 21
Brewers to celebrate 20 years of guild
On November 21, 2006, Richard Emerson, from his Dunedin brewery, sent off the papers to create the Brewers’ Guild of New Zealand.
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Food & Wine
July 21
Love of great outdoors and fishing inspire chef’s work
In the first of a series on Otago’s Michelin starred chefs, Rebecca Fox asks Paul Froggatt from Essence, the little known (until this month) luxury restaurant in Queenstown, which recently achieved two Michelin stars, about his food journey.
Food & Wine
July 17
Saving the best til last
Using up the leftover veges in the fridge can be the cue for some friendly, homely cooking, Nigel Slater writes.
Food & Wine
July 15
Timed to perfection
Tat Eftby describes herself as the “arch procrasti-baker’’ - someone who will bake to avoid everything from doing the dishes to writing a will.
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Food & Wine
July 14
The right start
I have never been much of a breakfast eater but believe in food for medicinal purposes as much as pleasure, writes
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Food & Wine
July 14
Brown butter pear cake
Fresh pears and nutty brown butter are a perfect match in this simple, comforting cake.
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Dunedin
July 24
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Otago
July 24
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