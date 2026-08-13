Controversial Dunedin city councillor Benedict Ong has again been kicked out of a meeting.

The ejection from a Dunedin City Council meeting came after Mayor Sophie Barker had called a point of order over a disrespectful Facebook post.

After advice from council chief executive Sandy Graham, Cr Andrew Simms upheld the point of order and asked Cr Ong to delete the post and apologise.

Councillor Benedict Ong. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Cr Ong edited it and said he would apologise if he was going to be "wrongfully" removed from the meeting.

He was escorted from the meeting by security.

Cr Brent Weatherall clapped when the decision was made to eject Cr Ong.

Cr Ong had been antagonistic throughout the meeting.